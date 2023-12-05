Good News: Mwale to launch 3 smart cities in Africa after inaugural Marathon in Kenya

Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) is finalizing the shipment of new construction equipment for new smart cities in Congo, Botswana and Sierra Leone that will begin in January 2024.

The construction will follow MMTC’s inaugural Marathon scheduled to take place on December 16th, 2023, at MMTC in Butere Sub County Kakamega County.

The marathon, the first international for MMTC is expected to attract 3,000 runners , who will compete in the 1 mile , 5 km, 10 km, 21 km and 42 km categories. Prizes of upto shs. 3.5 million are up for grabs for the winners, according to the event page on the MMTC’s website, where registration for race participants is underway.

After the Marathon race, MMTC will proceed with launching the construction of 3 new smart cities in West, Central and Southern Africa as part of an expansion plan across the continent. The equipment from MMTC’s general contractor being shipped to Brazzaville, Gaborone and Free Town have a capacity to build multiple cities simultaneously.

“The equipment consists of over two dozen cranes and other high technology construction technologies, that will accelerate the timelines for the construction of new smart cities, that will help MMTC reach a target of constructing 18 smart cities in 12 countries by 2050,” MMTC said in a statement on Wednesday, November 29.

Some of the equipment to be shipped in Kenya will be deployed for the construction of large scale affordable housing projects.

The expansion of MMTC to other parts of Africa comes after the completion of the MMTC project in Kenya which is currently operational.

MMTC in Kenya is anchored by Hamptons hospital which opened in 2019 and treats Kenyans and medical tourists.

The new City in the Brazaville-Kinshasa metro area will be anchored by Hamptons Hospital and will enhance universal healthcare and medical tourism in Central Africa.

“The metro area has about 20 million people, making it one of the largest in the world,” MMTC said in a statement on July.

The cities are built around healthcare, agrotech and renewable energy.

In April, MMTC Founder Julius Mwale announced planned expansion of Hamptons Hospital to Botswana after a meeting with President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi.

During the talks, Masisi mentioned medical tourism among possible areas of cooperation with MMTC-based Hamptons Hospital.

Mwale was in the country to attend Forbes Under 30 Summit which began on April 23 and is set to conclude on April 26, 2023.

On June 7, 2023, Botswana’s Vice President Slumber Tsogwane visited the city in Butere, Kakamega County on a benchmarking tour.

Tsogwane was accompanied by Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and Enterprise Development Simon Chelugui.

“The VP was on a benchmarking tour of MMTC. He was accompanied by more than a dozen top government officials from Botswana and Kenya, including Botswana’s foreign minister Hon Lemogang Kwape, and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and Enterprise Development Hon. Simon Chelugui,” MMTC said in a press statement.

MMTC’s model of integrated smart city development where the community is not displaced is expanding across Africa.

In October 2022, Mwale met Sierra Leone President Julius M. Bio after a two-week tour of the West African country.

Mwale and his delegation was invited to the West African country by the Sierra Leonean President after attending the inauguration of President William Ruto the previous month.

The delegation also met with government officials, private sector leaders and local community chiefs.

“Our team will invest in a new smart City as an extension of MMTC with a focus on Agriculture, healthcare, energy, transport and manufacturing sectors,” MMTC said in a press statement after the meeting.