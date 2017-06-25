Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

“Uhuru doesn’t know any other way of winning without the state machinery”- Hon Maragua

1 Comment

Show me a time Uhuru won without State Machinery behind him? 2002; He was a Moi preferred successor, and in the process won Gatundu. Became Official Opposition Leader, and after a series of losses abandoned the suffering Kenyan people and as an Official Opposition Leader defected to the Kibaki's government and became silent for the rest of his tenure(unheard of in the Westminster model of … [Read More...]

Advertisement

Featured story

More feature posts

EXPOSED: EVENTS That MEDIA did Not Show You – Uhuru Campaign in Meru, ROADS BLOCKED, REJECTED, embarrased!

3 Comments

FOUR THINGS happened in Meru County while Jubilee presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta campaigned there today. You won’t see this in the prime time news bulletin: 1..Governor Peter Munya skipped the Uhuruto Tour. His phone reportedly out of reach since Friday, suspected to be afraid of backlash for being seem as supporting Jubilee. 2…Angry Wananchi barricaded […]

The Rot That Is Jubilee, What is the Way Forward for Kenya?

1 Comment

By Joseph Lister Nyaringo When the current constitution was promulgated in 2010, majority of Kenyans welcomed the new dawn with optimism; believing that it will accelerate reforms the country’s social, political and economic spectrums. What Kenyans forgot was this, laws are mere safeguards and not engines of transformation in any society if people are not […]

What the Hell Do We Have to Lose Voting for NASA?

13 Comments

By Dorcas S A very prominent and wealthy politically-connected lawyer has apparently endorsed NASA’s Odinga/Musyoka ticket. If true, that endorsement is as audacious a move as I have seen this election cycle. Coming from someone who has benefited from their relationship with those close to or at the center of power, the endorsement is a […]

More news

Disclaimer