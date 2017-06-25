Kenya Today

Show me a time Uhuru won without State Machinery behind him? 2002; He was a Moi preferred successor, and in the process won Gatundu. Became Official Opposition Leader, and after a series of losses abandoned the suffering Kenyan people and as an Official Opposition Leader defected to the Kibaki's government and became silent for the rest of his tenure(unheard of in the Westminster model of … [Read More...]
The Global Trend to Land In Kenya On August 8th, Uhuru to go home PEACEFULLY
VINDU VICHENJANGA I guess Kenyans don’t know that:* * Donald Trump 71 year old has replaced Barrak Obama 55 year Old.* * In Nigeria President Buhari 71 years, replaced an incumbent 55 year old Jonathan Goodluck.* * Now here’s the real deal, RAILA ODINGA 71 years, will replace , 55 year old Uhuru Kenyatta on […]
EXPOSED: EVENTS That MEDIA did Not Show You – Uhuru Campaign in Meru, ROADS BLOCKED, REJECTED, embarrased!
FOUR THINGS happened in Meru County while Jubilee presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta campaigned there today. You won’t see this in the prime time news bulletin: 1..Governor Peter Munya skipped the Uhuruto Tour. His phone reportedly out of reach since Friday, suspected to be afraid of backlash for being seem as supporting Jubilee. 2…Angry Wananchi barricaded […]
LIVE BROADCAST: Raila NASA in Busia, AMAZING Super Crowds, WATCH Live Speech
BREAKING: Two Children Killed in VIHIGA after CHAOS Rock Uhuru Jubilee Rally, UNGA Protesters REJECT Jubilee
EXPOSED: WHAT Uhuru Will Present as Jubilee MANIFESTO Tomorrow, WHAT Kenyans Should EXPECT
Resilient people of kenya, I hear tomorrow Jubilee will be launching their manifesto. The Ruto’s, Uhuru’s, Waiguru’s, Kabura’s, Nyokabi’s, Itumbi’s, Thighprenuer’s, Relathieves of those in power, and other meat eaters, attending the gathering of scavengers and predators will show the rest of us how their lives have been transformed over the last five years. They […]
”Uhuru MUST STOP Kikuyu gospel and secular musicians singing songs full of genocidal rhetoric”- Hon Njenga
By Ephraim Njega I had decided not to post anything over this long weekend to allow our Muslim brothers and sisters enjoy a quiet Idd ul Fitr. However I feel constrained to respond to some grave developments in the ongoing election campaigns. There is a group of Kikuyu popular gospel and secular musicians who are […]
HERE is the Appeals Court Ruling on Declaring Presidential Votes at Constituency Level-
The Court of Appeal ruled IEBC cannot alter the presidential election results announced by its returning officers in constituencies. In a far-reaching judgement, five Court of Appeal judges on Friday 23 June 2017 ruled that the results announced by each of the 290 returning officers are final. This means that the presidential results announced at […]
The Security Agencies Should RESIST Uhuru Jubilee Plot to Use Them in RIGGING August Polls
By Jackson Omondi In one of the finest displays of lyrical and artistic dexterity, Hip-hop svengali Nasir Jones, known by the moniker Nas, uses personification to address the issue of gun violence in the United States. In the lyrical blockbuster “I gave you power,” Nas raps about the devastating effects of gun violence and how […]
The Rot That Is Jubilee, What is the Way Forward for Kenya?
By Joseph Lister Nyaringo When the current constitution was promulgated in 2010, majority of Kenyans welcomed the new dawn with optimism; believing that it will accelerate reforms the country’s social, political and economic spectrums. What Kenyans forgot was this, laws are mere safeguards and not engines of transformation in any society if people are not […]
What the Hell Do We Have to Lose Voting for NASA?
By Dorcas S A very prominent and wealthy politically-connected lawyer has apparently endorsed NASA’s Odinga/Musyoka ticket. If true, that endorsement is as audacious a move as I have seen this election cycle. Coming from someone who has benefited from their relationship with those close to or at the center of power, the endorsement is a […]
IEBC Chebukati SURRENDERS to Raila NASA, will NOT Appeal Decision on Tallying of Presidential Votes at Constituency Level
IEBC will not contest Court of Appeal ruling on declaration of presidential poll results at constituency level. The Commission said on Saturday that it will ensure credibility in the August 8 polls. “The Court of Appeal clarified on declaration of results. We are not appealing the decision.” IEBC posted on Twitter. Read: NASA wins case […]
CONFIRMED: VIOLENT Protests Rocked Uhuru Campaign in Meru, Jubilee REJECTED over UNFULFILLED Promises
Anti-riot police officers were on Saturday forced to lob teargas canisters at a group of youth who staged demos protesting over what they termed being ignored by the head of state Uhuru Kenyatta. The youth from Igoji lit born fires and barricaded the Meru-Embu highway in protest over construction of a link road before police […]
STATEHOUSE Plots TOTAL COMMUNICATION BLACKOUT on 8th August, Shut down Mobile Phones, Social Media and Media houses to Facilitate RIGGING
There is credible information that the Jubilee government is planning a total communications black out in kenya from 8/8/17 until the end of the elections. According to the source, Jubilee will cut off all form of mobile communications in kenya from Election Day and will be working with internet providers to Jam the internet. This […]
”Raila NASA Will Win August Presidential Votes with Landslide”- Hon Cheruiyot
Opposition leaders have hailed the Court of Appeal ruling that presidential results will be announced at constituency level, saying it will ensure credibility in the August 8 polls. Kuresoi South MP Zakayo Cheruiyot said NASA’s victory is now clear. “The loopholes have been closed and now we are assured of free, fair, credible and verifiable […]
BREAKING PHOTOS: CHAOS in Meru as Uhuru Concludes Campaign in Maua, Roads BLOCKED by ANGRY Youth, Jubilee Rejected
News of chaos in Meru following President Uhuru’s tour is hot on social media with photos emerging of Police battling with demonstrators. Uhuru had a successful rally in Maua, Meru with super crowds. Well, pundits have however explained that most of those attending are not necessarly Jubilee supporters but just curious members of the public […]