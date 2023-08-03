BantuBet has announced its plan to bring its famous street football and basketball tournaments to Kenya backed by what it touts as the highest bonuses in sports betting in Kenya.

Already BantuBet, which operates locally as BantuBet Kenya, joined the packed local online betting scene and has been taking on the bigger older players in the last few months.

BantuBet, which was founded by Angola’s sports entertainment guru Jonathan Da Silva, is renowned for investing in youth through entertaining, prominent street sports contests.

The betting firm says it uses sports to champion economic empowerment in the community and uses a unique approach to positively impact keenly selected beneficiary communities.

“BantuBet is a proud African company grounded in a sense of community, and we do things a little bit differently,” said Da Silva.

He says BantuBet picked Kenya as its first expansion market outside Angola due to its vibrant betting scene and passion about football among other top sporting disciplines.

“We are sure that the mature, sport betting savvy, Kenyan audience will appreciate the entertaining online betting experience we provide, at international standards, together with our own, African vibe, which we bring to our amazing street sports tournaments among other BantuBet initiatives,” he stated.

He intimated that the firm seeks to engage and challenge the youth in select communities through the high-profile community sports contests that run for several weeks or months.

“I know that BantuBet will find a warm, welcoming home in Kenya and I am excited about what is to come,” added Da Silva.

The colorful heated street football and basketball competitions are often characterized by entertainment from big artists and DJs and are a big hit with fans in Angola.

Each of the tournaments by BantuBet bring together more than 20 teams with the winning teams walking away with huge cash prizes and in the process help in the scouting of talents.

“BantuBet’s community focused Corporate Social Responsibility plans for Kenya, for which we have allocated a significant budget, are aligned with all new policies and compliant with all regulations, set forth by the Betting Control and Licencing Board (BCLB), with whom we will be working hand in hand for the benefit of Kenyans,” explained BantuBet Kenya Operations Manager Gabriel Musyoka.