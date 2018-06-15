Russia’s President Putin Tells the Country’s Women to Have Sex with World Cup Tourists

Vladimir Putin has dismissed calls for Russian women to refrain from sleeping with World Cup tourists.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: ‘As for Russian women, they can, perhaps, decide it on their own. They are the best women in whole world.’

He was responding to a sex ban call by Tamara Pletnyova, 70, who said she hoped women would not date visiting fans and get pregnant.

But as controversy raged over the Communist MP’s remarks, the deputy prime minister in Kaliningrad – where England play Belgium on 28 June – has suggested local women should be open to sleeping with foreigners.

Siberian-born Pletnyova, head of the Russian parliamentary family committee, said young women should ‘get something clear in their heads regarding foreigners’.

She warned that Russian women could end up raising mixed-race children on their own, before referring to the ‘Children of the Olympics’ after the 1980 Moscow games.

The term was used during the Soviet era to describe non-white children conceived at international events after relationships between Russian women and men from Africa, Latin America, or Asia. Many of the children faced discrimination.

Pletnyova warned Western men could ‘snatch’ babies from them and she urged Russian women have relationships with men from their own country.

Inna Zhirkova, 28, wife of ex-Chelsea star Yuri Zhirkov, backed the call for a sex ban.

She said: ‘I totally agree that during the World Cup it is better not to have any sexual relations with foreigners. We are decent girls.’

Inna was declared winner of an extraordinary contest by a Russian women’s online magazine to find the country’s ‘hottest’ WAG.

Inna – who has lived in London – strongly backed the MP, saying she only ever wanted a Russian husband.

But she admitted ‘people fall in love at first sight and it doesn’t depend on the nationality.

“It is complicated for me to say, as I always dreamed about a Russian husband.

“And I have Russian husband. I got married quite early.”

In the WAG contest run by Spletnik online magazine, also known as Russian Tatler, former Miss Kaliningrad Inna took first place.

The magazine said: “Our rating is dedicated to the hottest wives of the main squad of Team Russia.

“They are all slender, attractive, hot and damn sexy. But only one of them will get top position.’

Second place went to high IQ Katerina Gerun, 31, a model, actress and chemist, wife of veteran goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.

Third was Olga Berezutskaya, 32, wife of CSKA defender Vasily Berezutski, a TV presenter and Russian champion in synchronized swimming.

