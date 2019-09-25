Odibets tops list of betting firms cleared to operate (See full list)

Betting firms have been on the spot in the recent months after Government crackdown led by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i over tax compliance.

Matiang’i had announced that they would do security vetting on their operations and directors in Kenya before renewing the licenses of the betting firms.

On April, Matiang’I vowed to introduce tough measures to regulate betting sector, which he accused of leading youth astray.

The CS gave all firms three months up to July 1 to seek fresh renewal of licenses upon proving tax compliance.

Following the deadline, the State shutdown the paybills of the betting firms in radical measures to ensure toe the line to the new regulations.

Despite the companies moving to court and public outry even including some leaders, only licenses of about 10 companies were renewed which were deemed to be tax compliant by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Below are some of the betting firms that have had their licenses renewed:

Odibets – The betting firm, deemed as one of the fastest growing in the country, was among the first ones to be cleared by the Government for operations. It even went ahead to implenet the 20% withholding tax on their winnings

Others are:

Eazi Bet

Ken Bookmakers

Eastleighbet

Mozzartbet

Lucky 2u

Betika

Palms Bet

Bet boss

Kick off

Dafabet

However, the State has declined to renew the licenses of betting giants Sportpesa and Betin, whose fate still remains unknown.