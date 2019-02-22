DP Ruto under pressure ,loot not enough despite the 50 million pledge to Harambee stars

The deputy president william ruto is on the public glare again for the wrong reason after failing to deliver promise he made to Harambee stars team.

Following excellence performance by the national football team, the former Eldoret North mp pledged 50 million for the players if they qualified for the African cup of Nation to be held in Egypt.

The second man in power also promise and executive bus for the players, a modern bus with wifi and other prestigious features, a promise the FKF boss has not seen today despite promising to purchase the bus from Germany himself.

Speaking to parliament sports committee, Sports PS Kirimi Kaberia said he had not seen the money to-date and could not account for it.

Machakos Town MP Joseph Munyaka who chairs the committee said that the promise must be honoured because failure to do so will trigger a hue and cry in the team and puncture the morale of the boys ahead of the tournament.