Confirmed ,Dennis Oliech signs as a Gor Mahia striker in a 3m deal

Former Harambee stars striker Dennis Oliech has signed a two-year contract to join Kenyan Premier League side Gor Mahia.

The goal doctor has officially made a return to active football for the first time in two years.

The all time Harambee Stars top scorer is returning to the local scene since leaving Mathare United 15 years ago for professional football abroad.

Oliech, who has been training with K’Ogalo since last week, will pocket Ksh3 million sign on fee and a monthly salary of Ksh300,000, according to a close source.