PRIME SUSPECT IN 2.85Billion GOLD SCAM KELVIN MWAURA NGOTHO ARRESTED, ARRAIGNED

Kelvin Mwaura Ngotho, the main suspect in a Sh2.85 billion gold scam investigation involving two Malaysian nationals, and who was arrested yesterday by the Operations Support Unit detectives has been arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts.

Mwaura was arrested at the same court premises when he appeared for the hearing of yet another gold scam case in which he is out on bond.

Operations Support detectives have been pursuing Mwaura since December 27, 2023, being the mastermind of the near-success $19,000,000 gold scam deal orchestrated by a 8-member gang.

In the investigations, it was established that Mwaura was the tenant of the Lavington-based premises in which the gang operated from, having entered a tenancy agreement with the landlord to use the property as a residential house.

On the day when the deal involving 50kg in fake gold was to be sealed, detectives stormed the house where Mwaura’s seven accomplices were rounded up but he managed to escape. They have since been arraigned.

Earlier this morning, Mwaura was arraigned at court no.4 before Hon. R.K Ondieki charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and Attempt to commit a felony.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was admitted to a bond of Sh3 million or alternative cash bail of Sh1 million. The matter will be mentioned on 13th March at the same court.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=753439163485658&id=100064587441038