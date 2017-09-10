“We Will Not Allow Uhuru Jubilee To Rig Elections in Gusii Again, Raila Tibim!”- Hon Prof Ongeri

STATEMENT BY SENATOR PROF. SAM ONGERI ODM 2017-2022.

It has come to my attention that malicious people intent on weakening the ODM party in Gusii region are propagating rumours that Ive defected from the ODM party to Jubilee. These weak old age tactics have no traction in these modern age of social media where any utterance one makes should be backed by evidence as I am a man who makes decisions boldly, wisely and publicly. When I defected to ODM I consulted God, my family and the Kisii people , after which I made a public declaration at Gusii stadium in the presence of my people and my God, such is how I deal with issues all my political life, open and decisive.

Kenya, as it stands, requires a paradigm shift, inline with our constitution, where equality, development, and unity will be our hallmarks, that is why I fully and wholeheartedly support the candidature of Raila Amolo Odinga for Presidency, his political career and aspirations has been hinged on the premise of a Kenya for all, this is a basic tenet towards a more united and a more prosperous nation.

We continue to thank the supreme court for a historic decision, and we implore the executive to respect the judicial arm of our nation. We must all now campaign for our candidate with all our energy, intellect and financial muscle. A historic decision at the supreme court must be followed by an equally decisive decision at the ballot. I want to be part of the new dawn as Kenya ushers in the golden age of our republic. Lets make History together by electing Raila Amolo Odinga for President

Above all we pray for peace as our nation goes through this process, so that we all come out stronger and most importantly together.

God Bless Kenya.