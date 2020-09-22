DP Ruto is responsible for Jubilee failure, he was the ‘president’ between 2013-2017 as Uhuru traveled around the world

By Abraham Mutai via Fb

William Ruto was given half of Government between 2013 and 2018 when the handshake happened and dislodged him from the table. Myself being close to the operatives in government I’m privy to the powers that DP welded in the country. He was a CO-PRESIDENT. As such, he takes responsibility for any political and economic problems we face. Our problems are not as a result of the 2years since handshake, our problems are as a result of SEVEN years of Uhuruto. That is a painful fact that pierces the hustler supporters that the only thing left for them is to insult and even claim “tuachie mwizu wetu”.

If KENYANS really WANTED change. They will Vote out anything related to Jubilee and set in a new Government. This is what happens world over. But now, in Kenya we rather elect a man who is partly responsible for our problems to fix those same problems he helped create.

This is nothing but ignorance and bliss. It’s total hubris. Any level headed Kenyan will tell you this is an indication of how foolish many Kenyans still are.

Don’t support Raila, or Alfred Mutua. Support a DIFFERENT CANDIDATE to fix problems Uhuru and Ruto created. That’s how we will grow the country.

But what we are now doing helps to explain why we are stuck as a third world country and countries like Singapore, Thailand and South Korea, who were behind us in GDP in 1945 are now first world countries and Kenya is languishing in poverty, misery and corruption.

BUT the guts by Ruto! He knows most Kenyans are fools and WILL NEVER ask the right questions. That's why he dares to reinvent. He is talking of 16million jobless Kenyans yet he has been DEPUTY PRESIDENT of this Government since 2013. When will he take responsibility for this? pic.twitter.com/ntTdfNQ1XM — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) September 22, 2020