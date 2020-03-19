WHAT NEXT after being SACKED? Dennis Itumbi to open a TROLL FACTORY to defend DP Ruto?

DP Ruto’s lead propagandist Dennis Itumbi has been sacked by the Public Service Commission, he together with five others were kicked out just 17 months after their contracts were renewed under the deputy president’s budget.

The Public Service Commission’s scrapped positions thus declaring them redundant

Itumbi was the Senior Director, Communications (Digital, Innovation, Diaspora Communication) at PSCU.

Other positions scrapped are Senior Director, Communication (Events & Branding), senior Director, Communications (Speech Writing) , Director, Communication (Events & Branding) and principle Information Officer (Head of Digital Strategies).

The other positions were held by Dennis James Kinyua, Erick Ng’eno, David Nzioka and John Ndolo. The job loss comes as Itumbi celebrates his birthday.

In 2018 Itumbi and his 5 colleagues were kicked out of Statehouse and forced to work at Harambee house Annex- Office of the Deputy President after falling out with their boss Nzioka Waita.

While at Statehouse between 2013 and 2015 Itumbi and his colleagues had waged a ward against their boss Manoah Isipisu, a man Uhuru had tapped from the London based Commonwealth office to come head his press team. Manoah has since been appointed to a powerful foreign service position as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Great Britain based in London.

Back in 2013- 2014 Itumbi was alleged to be very powerful than even the then Interior CS Joseph Ole Lenku, Itumbi is said to have masterminded the arrest of bloggers Dikembe Disembe and Lieutenant Allan Wadi. Back then Itumbi could summon senior Police officers and other State agencies like Michael Mubea. Indeed Power is transient !

Itumbi is alleged to have haboured ambitions of being Statehouse spokesman but then he is an intellectual dwarf, he holds a mere certificate from a South B based Kenya Institute of Mass Communication, yet to be Statehouse Spokesman one needs to hold a masters degree and above!



WHAT NEXT? Set Up Troll Factory ?

Oh yes, what next?, for the man from Gichugu, Kirinyaga (raised up in Embu) can now focus on blogging for DP William Ruto, in fact what Statehouse did was to give him the freedom he needed to engage in his trade full time, expect a roll out of a massive TROLL FACTORY to defend hustler and his band of corrupt brigade.

It is alleged that Itumbi worked closely with Cambridge Analytica and therefore he has the experience to set up a troll factory, you only underestimate at your own peril, never mind that his blogging has hit menopause, he has no language to communicate with kids born after 1995, he can only move his fellow ancestors.

