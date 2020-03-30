We don’t have 1000 ICU beds, doctors tell CS Kagwe to be honest on coronavirus preparedness

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has come under scrutiny over the country’s preparedness to deal with the global pandemic COVID 19.

Kenyan doctors and other public policy experts are continuing to use social media platforms to call out on Jubilee regime for consistently not being open and truthful about the capacity in handling the Coronavirus pandemic.

Following yesterday’s claim by Health CS Hon Mutahi Kagwe that the country had increased ICU bed capacity to 1000, the doctors have challenged the claim saying it’s not true and they have evidence for it. Check out tweets by Dr Noah Akala, Dr.Waithera Maina, Dr Enock Makori and Dr Mercy Korir; they all wondered what the CS was talking about!

A list of ICU beds outside Nbi inThe Standard tallies 258. My quick search of Nairobi, which is not exhaustive, shows 153 ICU&HDU beds, for a total of 411. Can the CS enlighten the public where the other 600 are?https://t.co/CBcviZC9cG https://t.co/gEdKUxlILX pic.twitter.com/xnbSfXh5Wf — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) March 29, 2020

HDU beds aren’t supported with ventilators and should not be included in the count. This is because they are not appropriate for COVID – 19 patients who primarily suffer from respiratory distress when they complicate. This makes the count even less – 140 by my count. — Dr. Noah Akala, MD (@OduwoNoahAkala) March 29, 2020

ICU beds are defined by staffing and equipment. The key item in terms of equipment is the ventilator. — Dr. Noah Akala, MD (@OduwoNoahAkala) March 29, 2020

Unless you can manufacture 1000 ICU nurses,anaesthetists,intensivist,specialist physicians overnight….then babies it is!! — Dr.Waithera Maina (@lizzgitau) March 29, 2020

Hypothetically let’s say they actually have 1000 beds….where are they gonna get 4000 ICU trailed nurses ???? Coz one ICU bed requires one nurse and they work in shifts. https://t.co/m3Kwcsvh6v — Makori. (@enoch_makori) March 29, 2020

The thread by @KiarieJohn is not alarmist. @DCI_Kenya should stop trying to criminalize opinions. As an MP it is his duty to ask the tough questions for the Govt. He also suggests the way forward. CS Kagwe ‘d stop makasiriko and tell Kenyans the status of prepared by his ministry — Sen. Susan Kihika (@susankihika) March 29, 2020

He said 1,000 ADDITIONAL ICU beds. So, we need to see the 1,000. Not 600. He also talked of 250 ventilators donated by World Bank. I would also like to know where these ventilators were coming from and the timelines of delivery. — Martin Tairo (@mmtairo) March 29, 2020