We don’t have 1000 ICU beds, doctors tell CS Kagwe to be honest on coronavirus preparedness

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has come under scrutiny over the country’s preparedness to deal with the global pandemic COVID 19.

Kenyan doctors and other public policy experts are continuing to use social media platforms to call out on Jubilee regime for consistently not being open and truthful about the capacity in handling the Coronavirus pandemic.

Following yesterday’s claim by Health CS Hon Mutahi Kagwe that the country had increased ICU bed capacity to 1000, the doctors have challenged the claim saying it’s not true and they have evidence for it. Check out tweets by Dr Noah Akala, Dr.Waithera Maina, Dr Enock Makori and Dr Mercy Korir; they all wondered what the CS was talking about!

  1. As usual of CSS clown zombies of the fraudster vampire election thief prezo abyss regime. Lies is the IQS and mode of operation. They should keep their profile briefing to themselves and update themselves at their illuminati meeting at statehouse and at the office of the fraudster.

