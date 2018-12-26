Uhuru and Mt Kenya region will Not Support DP Ruto in 2022- Hon David Murathe confirms

Statehouse operative and Jubilee vice chairman Hon David Murathe has leaked serious damaging information regarding DP Ruto’s candidature in 2022. Hon Murathe who is president Uhuru’s confidant told a gathering of Luyha leaders that Uhuru and Mt Kenya voters will not support DP Ruto in 2022. He called on the Luyha community to unite if they want to clinch presidency.



Hon Murathe revealed there was not MoU between Kikuyus and DP Ruto to support him in 2022 and if any verbal agreement was made between him and Uhuru then that is the business of citizen Uhuru Kenyatta and does not bind the Mt Kenya region.

Hon Murathe told the Luyha community not to be ‘hoodwinked’ into thinking President Uhuru Kenyatta will support Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.



” Let you not be deceived by the Tangatanga movement because both Ruto and Uhuru have served their full terms and should retire together,” he said.

Murathe said Ruto should not ‘pretend’ to be speaking on behalf of Jubilee on matters of the referendum, saying there was a need to change the Constitution so that it can be more accommodating.

“We don’t want a Constitution where the winner takes it all; it’s always a recipe for post-election violence,” he said.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula said the Luhya community is united and will prove the naysayers wrong in 2022.

“Nobody can stop an idea whose time has come; we are united like never before like Siamese twins,” he said.

Wetang’ula said the top Luhya leadership is seeking to form alliances with other communities.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi said he optimistic that Luhya unity will lead to someone from the community clinching the presidency.

He urged the community not to be ‘hoodwinked’, adding that the sons of Mulembe had what it takes to take the presidency.

Devolution CS Hon Eugene Wamalwa said the leaders of the community will no longer fight in public, but work together to ensure the community benefits.

“Instead of fighting, we will ensure we fight for you and the development of this place,” he said.

Cotu secretary boss Francis Atwoli said there was need to change the Constitution to be in tune with current political needs.

“We must change this Constitution to accommodate all the political big wigs after all, constitutions are made with people in mind,” he said.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana told the Luhya community to unite first and work with others to capture the presidency.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula said the community will not negotiate for power with Ruto, but will only work with Uhuru.

“Our choice is VP Musalia Mudavadi and DP Ruto should stop dreaming that we will negotiate anything with him,” he said.