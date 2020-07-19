The rapid economic growth in Tanzania will see millions uplifted out of poverty, Kenya sisi tulikosea Mungu wapi?

By Onyango Ochieng Jr.

When Dr. John Okong’o Magufuli took over as President of TZ in 2015, among his passionate dreams was to see in his first TERM, at least 100 Tanzanians add to the nation’s existing LIST of BILLIONAIRES.

Well, as of Monday, March 9th, 2020, KNIGHT FRANK released a Wealth Report stating that by the end of last year ( 2019), 435 NEW Tanzanians had made it to the MILLION Dollar mark. That’s about TZ Sh. 2.3 BILLION.

435 new BILLIONAIRES means 335 MORE than the original dream and in 4 years before the projected 5 years. A record smashed by such a huge margin!

According to the National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC)chief Ms. Beng’i Issa, political stability has greatly contributed to the sudden rise of filthy-rich Tanzanians. Areas minting riches are entrepreneurship, financial markets, mining, construction and technological innovations.

Don’t forget at the bottom of the pyramid, life has also changed if the latest reports by the World Bank promoting TZ to middle-income (Magufuli’s vision 2025 when he took over achieved 5 years ahead of schedule) status is anything to go by.

Four obvious facts:

“The quality of a leader is reflected in the STANDARDS they SET for THEMSELVES.” Ray Kroc

“The growth and development of people is the HIGHEST calling of leadership.” –Harvey S. Firestone

“Great leaders are not defined by the absence of weakness, but rather by the PRESENCE of CLEAR strengths.” –John Zenger

“The greatest leaders MOBILIZE others by coalescing people around a SHARED vision.” –Ken Blanchard

HAPA KAZI TU!

The original dream Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and CCM had at inception is coming to pass, it has taken them over 50years but indeed they are getting there. They have also pushed China to do infrastructure are competitive rates since Magufuli eliminated cartels who inflate such deals for kickbacks.

Magufuli TANO TENA

Meanwhile, friends, take a look at the freshly-built Dodoma Bus TERMINAL. It’s way better & pretty than most national airports you’ve seen in African countries