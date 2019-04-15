The critical advice DP Ruto ignored in 2015, regrets laughing off message from ODM strategist

It was in the summer of 2015 when Opposition’s top backroom vlogger Samuel Okemwa was dispatched to deliver a game changing message to DP Ruto and his Kalenjin nation; “ask Uhuru to step down and be your running mate in 2017 then in 2022 he can bounce back to complete his term, you cant be foolish enough to trust Mt Kenya mafia, act now”

Well the message was a fact/intelligence sharing commonly practiced by opposing camp with the aim of showing the other the weaknesses with hope that they may sense defeat and seek alliance, that was the aim of this non coded message from ODM team then.

Well, DP Ruto laughed the message off and even said that Uhuru’s mother Mama-Ngina Kenyatta was his pillar and that the Kikuyu nation will rally behind him after Uhuru retires in 2022.

Well, 2017 came and passed, Jubilee was literally defeated but due to the super scheming of DP Ruto he ensured Uhuru git a clean chance to serve his second and final term with the hope that Mt Kenya will appreciate his loyalty and reward him, shock on DP, today HE (Ruto) and his allies are enemies of the state.

