REVEALED: Senator Sakaja Convinced Uhuru To Withdraw Police From Uhuru Park, Allow NASA Swear In Raila

By Alberto Amenya

Sources close to State House have revealed that Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja successfully persuaded President Kenyatta to withdraw the police from Uhuru Park and allow NASA to carry out their mock swearing-in exercise.

According to our snoop, COTU boss Francis Atwoli had earlier on called the Senator to advice him on the same. He asked him to talk to the President and advise him to let Raila do his thing on a violence-free environment to avoid deaths.

Before the President flew out of the country, Senator sat him down and explained to him that even if Raila took oath, he would only go back to his Karen home and not State House.

Sakaja pleaded with the President to safeguard the little legacy he has built over the years.

He told the President that if the government resisted the exercise, it would lead to the clash between the police and NASA supporters.

As a result, people would die and Uhuru’s name would be blemished. There are those that were telling the President arrest of NASA leaders but Senator Sakaja opposed it. He as well opposed the switching off of the local media but lost on that one.

Again, when the President was in Addis Ababa, he phoned him to make a follow up on their early discourse and the President being the gentleman he is, assured reassured him that he’d withdraw the constabulary that had swarmed Uhuru park.

Unlike the likes of Moses Kuria, Senator Sakaja is among the sober minds in Jubilee whose opinion is taken seriously by President Uhuru. He is among those respected Jubilee leaders whose leadership transcends tribe and party politics.

He was recently traduced by members of his party Jubilee for intervening to have Embakasi East MP Babu Owino released from police custody on bail.