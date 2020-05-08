Senator Ole Kina finally cools down, begs Raila to help retain CPAIC chairmanship

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has regained his senses, he now knows where the real power lies and that if he continues to make noise he will suffer since the party has powers to re-organize leadership in the house. Being de-whipped from the house buisness committee means the senator will not have a seat in any of the committees and thus will greatly lose on allowances, this will affect him big time as handouts from Ruto and governor Tunai are not sustainable.

Ole Kina has now called on ODM leader Raila Odinga to settle the wrangles that saw him getting de-whipped, he spoke today morning during an interview with a local station where he said the party leader has the power to stop his ouster from a powerful Senate committee. He fell short of apologizing.

“I want to call upon my party leader and tell him that my election is being stolen, support me,” Ole Kina said.



ODM through Minority Leader James Orengo, gave notice to discharge the senator from the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIK).

“In accordance with the Senate Standing Order 190, I hereby give notice of the discharge and removal of Senator Ledama ole Kina from the County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC) and the Senate Business Committee,” Mr Orengo wrote to House Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

Hon Ole Kina, backed by four Jubilee senators led by Ruto big machine Millicent Omanga, beat veteran Senator Sam Ongeri, the ODM favourite, in a move that caught the Orange party off-guard.

“Democracy is on trial in Kenya! The outcome of two recent events reminds me of the Thirty Tyrants of Athens,” the Senator tweeted.

Elsewhere Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior has advised and warned the tough talking Ole Kina against declaring total war against his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, and its leadership led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over the CPAIC chairmanship, he reminded him (Ole Kina) that he was still ODM member, and cautioned him against cutting off the hand that feeds him.