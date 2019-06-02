REVEALED! PASSARIS was bitter because SONKO refused to save her from auctioneers

By Gladys Motonu

It is now clear that the bad blood between Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris and Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko did not start during Madaraka Day celebrations.

It is emerging that despite the fact that Passaris is an elected member of parliament, she is broke and heavily in debt.

Sources close to the Woman Representatives reveal that Passaris unsuccessfully tried to obtain 20 million shillings from the flamboyant Nairobi governor to pay her debts and keep off auctioneers.

According to our snoop whose identity we choose to conceal for security purposes, Passaris faced auction because of unpaid debts and she has to get herself out of the situation.

“Last week she sent someone to the office of the governor in Upperhil to go pick the cash after requesting for the cash but the governor declined. As a result, she started threatening the governor. The governor told her apambane na hali yake” Said our contact.

After her request was rejected, she resorted to blackmail and started threatening the governor who remained silent and instead,asked her to do whatever she felt was good for her.

That is how she carried the grudge to Madaraka Day celebrations.

However the lady has invited her fellow women to help fight her wars.

Our efforts to reach out to the governor for a comment on the same bore no fruit as our calls went unanswered.