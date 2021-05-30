REVEALED: Hon Kalembe Ndile (RIP) political journey, powerful positions held, ‘fight’ with Ruto etc etc

The late Hon Kalembe Ndile served as the MP for Kibwezi West between 2002 and 2013.

Hon Kalembe has been in the political cold since 2013, his attempt for a comeback was not successful, he lost bid for the Mavoko parliamentary seat in the 2017 general election despite having folded his TIP TIP party to join Jubilee.

Ndile 57, died on Sunday morning night after struggling with Liver cirrhosis.

Here are powerful positions Ndile once held in the society:

1. Member of parliament – Kibwezi West

Ndile joined active politics in 2002 and was elected Kitui West MP on NARC ticket in the 2002 general election.

Ndile retained his seat in the hotly contested 2007 general election.

In 2013 and 2017 general election, Ndile unsuccessfully contested for the Mavoko Parliamentary seat.

2. Chairperson TIP TIP Party

In the run-up to the 2013 general election, Ndile formed his TIP TIP Party.

He was the party’s chairperson until when he dissolved it to merge with Jubilee Party in 2017.

3. Assistant Minister for Tourism and Wildlife

In 2008 under the coalition government, Ndile was appointed as Tourism and Wildlife Assistant Minister. He served in the position until 2012.



4. Executive director- Nguluwa Ngao Center

Ndile once served as the executive director for Nguluwa Ngao center, a human rights-based organization.

5. Programs officer- Makueni Paralegal Coordinating Agency

In 1997, Ndile was employed as the programs officer of the Makueni Paralegal Coordinating Agency. He served in the position until the year 2002 when he ventured into politics.

6. Treasurer- Makueni Catholic Parish

Ndile served as the Treasure in the Parish between 1996 and 1997.

7. Chairperson- Makueni County Council

The former MP served in the position between 1994 and 1996.

8. Officer messenger

Ndile once worked as an office messenger for a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Makueni between 1984 and 1988.

The former MP, was a fierce critic of Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Deputy President William Ruto, he had a soft spot for President Uhuru and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Ndile was born in Western Uganda in 1964 from where he got the Kalembe nickname.

He revealed that his famous name Kalembe was a nickname picked from the Kalembe mines.

“I was very young and always sickly. My other regularly took to me to the Kilembe Hospital and one of our neighbors decided to call me Kalembe due to the frequency of visits to that hospital,” he said during an interview with a local daily in 2016.

He found the name appealing and adopted it.

His father had relocated in the early 1970’s to Uganda where he worked as a laborer during the construction f the Mbarara Ntugamo road.

Ndile started his primary education at Kamwenge Primary school in Western Uganda and prided himself on the ability to speak at least three local dialects; Kinyankore, Kikiga and Kirutoro.

May his soul rest in eternal peace!