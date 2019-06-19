Raila Odinga is not circumcised, Hon. Millicent Omanga claims she has evidence

Jubilee Nominated senator Millicent Omanga has revealed that she has enough evidence to prove that Raila did not go for circumcision.
Speaking with pro Ruto supporters, the nominated senator told the crowd to take the circumcision question seriously.
“I have enough evidence to prove Raila is not circumcised, please take me serious. We are tired of this mzee”
Omanga’s comments did not go well with opposition and handshake supporters who have bashed her for using her body to clinch to the senate political seat.
Kenyans have told her to focus on her her work but not divisive politics meant to satisfy selfish political interest.
Senator Omanga is a staunch supporter of Tanga Tanga team.
Anonymous says
Hahaaha
Anonymous says
It doesn’t matter whether or not he is circumcised, what is of importance is the fact that he is a hypocrite, corrupt, sanctimonious and has no leadership skills. Any time he is associated with the government, development goes down
Anonymous says
kumbe ni kipii na uzito wa kilo moja ngozi na kunuka….
Anonymous says
Insulting Raila won’t make Ruto president. He is immune to your primitivity. Unless you uproot all your coffee and tea and take it to Indian Ocean, you will cry for ever. For years you have been crying of poor prices yet doing nothing, waiting for Raila to demonstrate for you? Deal with yourselves!
Anonymous says
Raila should always be the opposition leader, that is where he can work best
Anonymous says
I have never come a cross this kind of stupidity. Do Belgians, Germans and even some Italians do not circumcise , are those kenyans who are poverty striken, jiggers invested, alcohilic and thieves, whose claims to be” cut ” better or equal to above countries citizen. I stay in Zambia and even here circumcision is a foreign term to then, they only do it on voluntary basis. Most prominent leaders here are not circumcisesd, are those drunkard youth, raping raping grandmothers and even goats and other animals in kenyan and yet circumcisesd any where to compare with uncut zambians. You immoral woman, stop foolishness and have decency. Has mama Eda complained to you. We mama ni mjinga tena sana. Who told you manhood ndo uongozi. Shenzi wewe.
Anonymous says
Most unfortunately, his mind is not circumcised, he always has a crude way of thinking. He should remain in opposition