Raila Odinga is not circumcised, Hon. Millicent Omanga claims she has evidence

Jubilee Nominated senator Millicent Omanga has revealed that she has enough evidence to prove that Raila did not go for circumcision.

Speaking with pro Ruto supporters, the nominated senator told the crowd to take the circumcision question seriously.

“I have enough evidence to prove Raila is not circumcised, please take me serious. We are tired of this mzee”

Omanga’s comments did not go well with opposition and handshake supporters who have bashed her for using her body to clinch to the senate political seat.

Kenyans have told her to focus on her her work but not divisive politics meant to satisfy selfish political interest.

Senator Omanga is a staunch supporter of Tanga Tanga team.