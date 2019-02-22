Raila is a close friend of mine, i hold no grudge with him says Hon.Ababu Namwamba

Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Ababu Namwamba has said that he holds no grudge against opposition leader Raila Odinga despite having parted ways.

Ababu decamped to the ruling Jubilee Party and proceeded to lose his Budalangi parliamentary seat to an ODM candidate before being absorbed by Jubilee upon Uhuru’s reelection.

But he now claims that despite all that, he remains close friends with Raila on a personal level, though their political closeness is no longer in existence.

“Raila remains a close friend of mine until now. Us being on different sides of the political coin has not eroded our personal relationship,” he said.

He also hailed Raila for following him in embracing ideologies of the ruling party, courtesy of his (Raila) March 9, 2018 truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Namwamba claimed that he saw the truce two years ahead and was not shocked to see Raila and Uhuru shaking hands outside Uhuru’s Harambee House offices on March 9.

“It’s very refreshing that we have reunited under the president.

“There is the need for us as leaders to concentrate on reconciling and removing the toxic type of relationship we have been practising,” added the youthful leader.

The two were allies before parting ways in the run up to the 2017 polls, before which Namwamba was even the Secretary General of Raila’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Namwamba lost his seat to Rapahel Wanjala, another Odinga ally.

He was spoke on Radio Citizen’s “Jambo Kenya show”.