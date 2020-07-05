Political operative Tony Gachoka destroys DP Ruto’s blogger Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi

Statehouse operative and top political commentator Tony Gachoka told off DP Ruto’s lawyer (Weston Hotel land case) Ahmednasir Abdullahi (Senior Counsel) in a response to jab in which Ahmed had asked him to stop with his little idle talk and help the Jubilee government make Kenya great.

In his response, Mr. Gachoka accused the not so eloquent senior counsel of aiding individuals caught in corruption scandals, Gachoka even provided a list of Ahmednassir’s corrupt clients

“Senior Cousel you aide & abet corruption actors; Ruto fanatics call you a ‘great mind’ YET you feature in every corruption case. AA @ahmednasirlaw you represented Waiguru, Waluke, Deepak Kamani of Angloleasing & Weston – yet you can dare call me ‘idle talk’. A corruption enabler!” tweeted Gachoka who is alleged to have been a former BEN10 an ex female cabinet minister who served Kibaki and Uhuru regimes..

Tony Gachoka’s words came after Ahmednasir Abdullahi asked him to play his part in nation building by starting a small business and creating jobs for young people, instead being idle.

“Tony…play your part in BUILDING the Nation. Start some BUSINESS, Create JOBS FOR THE YOUTH…and stop this little idle talk…KENYA is great country… HELP JUBILEE make Kenya GREAT…” twitted SC Ahmednasir.

His words were in response to Mr. Gachoka’s words which claimed that Deputy President William Ruto is no longer a billionaire.



“My fren AA @ahmednasirlaw habari ndugu. Would I be wrong if i stopped calling DP Ruto a billionaire and changed it to millionaire … since am told his cash reserves are drying up pretty fast… Kindly advise. TG Cc. @WehliyeMohamed @DonaldBKipkorir @kipmurkomen,” Gachoka had tweeted.

Well, Tony Gachoka was still angry, he went ahead to threatened Ahmednassir that he will expose all his other dirty secrets. To which Ahmednassir begged Tony not to since he also has something to expose about Tony.

“AA @ahmednasirlaw

this time you have picked the wrong fight … I will expose all your shady deals to Kenyans. You can take that to your bank. I invite you to do your worst. TG” -Tony Gachoka threatened