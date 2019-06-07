Photos: You will still import rice after that PR stunt, Kenyans bash DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto, on Friday, joined farmers in planting rice during a visit to Siaya and Busia Counties.

The Deputy President was expected to launch a Ksh5.8 billion irrigation project in Busia County before touring Sisenye irrigation scheme to assess progress.

Photos seen by Kenya Today shows the Deputy President in a black pair of pants, a stripped shirt, a cap and a pair of gumboots while planting the rice in a swampy field.

The irrigation project is aimed at boosting rice production and preventing destructive floods in the area.



The project will cover Ugunja, Alego Usonga and Budalangi constituencies.

The lower Nzoia project is funded by the World Bank and German government at Ksh3.9 billion and Ksh1.4 billion respectively.

The project, which is part of the Big 4 Agenda, is meant to increase acreage under irrigation.

In May, the Deputy President also showcased his acting skills when he hosted Kenyan online content creators at his Karen office in Nairobi.

Venturing into the digital space, DP Ruto featured in some of the creators’ skits for a laugh.

In one clip, the DP played the role of a hustler whose caretaker, played by Terence Creative AKA Kamami, wants to disconnect the water over unpaid bills.