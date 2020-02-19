ODM SG Sifuna cuts Hon Aladwa to size over Sonko impeachment

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Nairobi chapter Chairperson George Aladwa on Wednesday disagreed over the party’s position on the alleged impending impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Aladwa, in an earlier statement, claimed to have been directed by ODM leader Raila Odinga to instruct the party’s Members of Nairobi County Assembly (MCAs) not to support Sonko’s impeachment.

“As such, you are hereby directed not to vote and/or append your signatures on any proposed impeachment unless advised otherwise. Kindly be guided accordingly,” said Aladwa, who is also the Makadara Member of Parliament.

Sifuna, however, later overruled Aladwa’s statement saying official communication on the party position on any matter is the responsibility of his office as the Secretary General.

He further added that neither the party nor the party leader would interfere with the power of oversight granted to MCAs by purportedly influencing their decision.

“The Party has become aware through social media of a letter allegedly written by Nairobi County Chair Hon. George Aladwa purportedly directing ODM MCAs in the county assembly not to endorse or participate in an impeachment process to remove Governor of Nairobi, Hon. Mike Mbuvi Sonko,” said Sifuna.

“We wish to make it clear that the Party and the Party Leader do not and will not interfere with the power granted directly by the people to Members of the County Assembly in exercise of any of their functions including over-sighting the executive.”