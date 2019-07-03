NANOK: SONKO is Kamba but has buried more Luos than RAILA

Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok says ODM leader Raila Odinga is a stingy man because despite being a a Luo leader for more than 30 years, he has not helped his people get out of poverty.

According to Nanok who broke ranks with ODM recently, after being stripped of the party Vice Chairmanship, said Sonko is a leader from Ukambani but he has helped more Luos than Raila.

Nanok who was speaking in Nairobi said Raila wears suits worth Sh2m each but has never contributed even a single coin at his local church in the village.

He said that through his Sonko rescue team, Sonko has buried and fundraised for more Luos than Raila.

He also mentioned cases of former Luo sportsmen and women who Sonko rescued from wasting away in the village and gave them life.

“Raila Odinga wears suits worth 2Million but he has never donated even 2bags of cement at his local church. In fact, Sonko is a Kamba but he has helped more Luos than Baba or any other leader from Western and Nyanza regions. Sonko has a hearse that that ferries the remains of Luos to Nyanza but Baba never contributes anything in the burial of his people” said Nanok.