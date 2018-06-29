LEAKED! U.K Organization Leaks Plans to Impeach DP Ruto Before End of the Year

A London-based organisation has predicted the possible impeachment of Deputy President William Ruto before the end of the year.

IHS Markit, which provides global markets information to investors, released a report warning investors to be way of the repercussions that would occur if Ruto is forcefully impeached.

According to Chris Suckling, senior analyst, Africa Country Risk at IHS Markit, the DP was unlikely to survive the lifestyle audit ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Suckling stated that President Kenyatta was already working on marshalling the two-third parliamentary majority necessary to effect the impeachment.

The risk analyst cited President Kenyatta’s recent unity deal with Opposition leader Raila Odinga as part of the plan to get rid of Ruto.

The organisation’s report warned investors over possible legislative disruptions that may result in increased corporate tax.

“Any evidence obtained during the investigations indicating alleged misuse of public resources is likely to form the basis of impeachment proceedings to remove Ruto from office.”

“Regardless of the outcome, resulting splits within the ruling and opposition parties will increase legislative disruption, reducing the likelihood of corporate tax increases and delaying the finalization of revenue shares within a proposed Petroleum Bill,” the report read in part.

