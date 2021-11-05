Joy as Mbagathi Way is renamed to Raila Odinga Way

By Odoyo Owidi via fb

Until 1901, Moi Avenue was known as First Station Road, since it was home to the railway station. When government offices increased along the road, it was renamed government road. It was later renamed Moi avenue when President Daniel arap Moi came to power.

Similarly, Kenyatta Avenue used to be known as Sixty Avenue before being renamed Lord Delemare avenue in 1932. It was named Kenyatta avenue in honour of Kenya’s first president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Many roads, which had colonial names have since been renamed after prominent Kenyans who have made huge contributions to the nation in different sectors. Trade unionist ‘Ndugu’ Francis Atwoli was recently included in this list. Many are done when the persons are still alive.

Today, there are many roads named after people who have arguably contributed much less, yet real heroes are yet to be considered. For instance, former President Mwai Kibaki and ODM leader Raila Odinga deserve more. Other great Kenyans with their names on street are freedom fighter field marshal Dedan Kimathi, Tom Mboya, Muindi Mbingu, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, General Waruinge, James Gichuru, Ronald Ngala and Argwings Kodhek, among others.

One Kenyan who deserves a street to his name is Raila Amolo Odinga. He has earned praise from all political persuasions. He has put his life, strength, health, wealth and freedom on the line for the ordinary Kenyan. Together with his family, he has suffered for Kenya without bitterness.

In 2005, as the minister for roads and public works, Raila conceived, planned and implemented construction of the Mbagathi way concrete road amid resistance due to the high costs involved. He argued with foresight that in the long run this road will be the most cost-effective. It has come to pass and today Kenyans appreciate it. Mbagathi way is a 15-year-old busy road without a single pothole, thanks to Raila. If we had done all major roads using this technology, we would not be repairing them.

Here are some opinions from Kenyans;

Eric Ochanji II

There is nothing to think about. This has come late. Raila Odinga even deserves an airport named after him so everyone in Kenya and across the globe can utter his name daily during booking, landing and takeoff. Forever.

Odoyo Mikwa

It is an abomination to give my thoughts on anything Raila Odinga. As long as Raila Amolo Odinga is mentioned, my thoughts are null and void since I’m now using his desire



