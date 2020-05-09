Hon Moses Kuria may have kidnapped himself to avoid arrest and gain cheap popularity

The news that Gatundu South MP Hon Moses Kuria is missing should be treated as fake news, Abraham Mutai has said. Pundits opine that Kuria is a populist who will stop at nothing in a bid to get a front mention on daily newspapers, prime time TV news slot and a trending hashtag on twitter. Kuria is a mini Trump, his hunger for publicity is unparalleled, he knows to create capital out of nothing.

Moses Kuria was the man behind Uhuru’s successful online branding in 2011/12 that saw him shed off all the negative Jomo Kenyatta baggage and emerge as a leading presidential candidate that disrupted the SYSTEM that had settled on Musalia Mudavadi. Hon Kuria was the Roger Stone equivalent in the Uhuru 2012/13 presidential campaign. He most likely went into hiding to avoid arrest after his reckless post on Facebook linking Kariobangi demolitions and eviction of more than 7000 persons to the Kenyatta business empire project of Northlands city.

Moses Kuria is in hiding. He will resurface tomorrow. Karma is dealing these guys serious blows. Karma a real bitch in the making blogger Abraham Mutai @ItsMutai tweeted.

Kiharu member of Parliament Hon Ndidi Nyoro has also added his voice to the controversy fueling speculation that indeed Kuria may have kidnapped himself to score political bonga points. Hon Nyoro revealed in a tweet that Kuria is in the race to be Deputy Ruto’s runningmate in 2022 and therefore will stop at nothing in trying to get Mt Kenya hustlers behind his bid.

Ndindi Nyoro @NyoroNdindi: “Whether tyrants & dictators like it or not, Moses Kuria is the incontestable Mt Kenya Spokesperson & Deputy President of The Republic of Kenya from 2022. If dynasties want power, or cling to power, they can use KPLC power or battery power. We’re Africans & Africa is our business” – Hon Nyoro tweeted.

Ex Statehouse director for digital communications Dennis Itumbi has asked Interior CS Fred Matiangi to confirm if Hon Kuria was arrested and if so then make public the police station he is being held so that his family and constituents can reach him.

Lunatic Miguna Miguna who lately is allied to DP Ruto’s tanga tanga wing also weighted in on Kuria saying he may have been kidnapped by State agencies.

Dr. Miguna Miguna @MigunaMiguna: Yes, Moses Kuria cheered when Despot Uhuru Kenyatta Wanjohi Kinyua Meta Meta MURDERED Chris Msando and many other Kenyans and stole elections. Moses Kuria cheered when I was abducted, tortured, sedated and forced into exile. But he has rights like everyone else. #FreeMosesKuria



