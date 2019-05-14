Gov. Sonko stirs social media after declaring his 2027 presidential bid

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has hinted at vying for the presidency in 2027.

Sonko was commenting on a social media poll set up by comedian Albert Nyakundi when he let out the hint.

Nyakundi was asking social media users on who they would vote for in a presidential race between Raila Odinga, Mike Sonko, William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Hassan Joho if elections were held today.



The flamboyant county boss called on his fans to participate in the poll and told them not to fear the big names in politics.

“So musiogope hizi BIG names na kupangwa na TANGATANGA ama KIELEWEKE politics (Do not fear the big names in Tangatanga and Kieleweke political wings). Leadership comes from God,” Sonko said in a Facebook post.

The flamboyant politician told his fans that even if they lose now they will win in the next election giving a hint that he will run in 20227.

“Hata tukidunda hapa, God willing after 2027 make sure tuko NDANI, NDANI, NDANIIIIII KABISAA (Even if we lose here, God willing after 20227 we will for sure win)!” he noted in the post.

Sonko who is known for a dramatic style of leadership, said other countries had elected people who no one imagined would ever win presidential races.

“Remember the below before you vote; the people of Ukraine elected a comedian, the people of Madagascar elected a DJ, the people of Liberia elected a footballer,” he said.