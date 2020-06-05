For the Kenyattas it is either Raila, Musalia or Gideon Moi. ”Ruto wiro neva be prisident’

As we inch closer to 2022, the biggest question among Kenyans is who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. Of course Uhuru has made it worse by not sticking with any one candidate and lately he may have flashed the middle funger to his deputy William Ruto in matters 2022.

Majority of Kenyans belief DP Ruto will not be president in 2022, he doesn’t have numbers and yes, the System is against him

So, Kenyans will continue guessing as Uhuru continues to politically flirt with his bossom elder brother Raila Odinga, his other buddy Musalia Mudavadi and also his other brother Gideon Moi. It is obvious, the three will determine who will be president. Raila for one term then Musalia then Gideon Moi? or Musalia then Gideon and Baba and Uhuru play super statesmen who will be housed in Statehouse (House of Lords) with veto extra constitutional powers to veto government to veto policy decisions. Kalonzo Musyoka is also in the mix.

It is not Uhuru’s sole decision but the two crucial Kenyatta empire patrons; Nyanya wa taifa H. E. MamaNgina and brother Muhoho Kenyatta. Whoever who will succeed Uhuru will not only guarantee to protect the Kenyatta empire but also those of their network like the Mois, Kibakis, Nyachaes, Mudavadis, Nyagas, Omamos and the who is who in the list dynasties list is long.

Sometimes back while in Nyeri President Uhuru told locals that his choice will shock many Kenyans. It is obvious that chosing Ruto will not shock anybody and therefore we should take him off the list, Uhuru seems to have made up his mind that it is not Ruto come rain or sunshine. Even chosing Musalia Mudavadi will not be a shock but Raila, Gideon Moi, CS Matiangi, Mukhisa Kituyi or even Kalonzo Musyoka/Charity Ngilu will be a a major shock.

On Tuesday, the president told Jubilee legislators he will pass the baton to an heir who supports his legacy, well this takes Musalia Mudavadi off the table and puts Raila Odinga, Gideon Moi, Kalonzo Musyoka or even Charity Ngilu, Mukhisa Kituyi ahead of the pack.

On the night of June 1, after the Madaraka Day celebrations, Uhuru and Raila drove from Statehouse to CBD Nairobi where they inspected road works

“Uhuru and Raila were relaxed and we could see them laughing together. The conversation was deep as if they were planning something,” a guard in the CBD toldlocal reporters, that shows that Jakom is very much in the mix.

Uhuru wants to ensure the regime to take over after him will continue with the work he has begun. He has laid the foundation and would want continuity in his Big Four Agenda, whether it benefits the Kenyatta business empirelike Northlands City is a non issue for now.

One thing is for sure; Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi, Charity Ngilu, Kalonzo Musyoka and Dr Mukhisa Kituyi are top considerations for the Kenyattas, you can take that to the bank