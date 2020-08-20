FEARLESS: Mike Sonko reveals prominent persons who control the dreaded SYSTEM

The fearless Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko dropped a bombshell while on Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange Live by naming powerful individuals who he said control the dreaded DEEP STATE or THE SYSTEM.

Sonko listed Interior CS Dr Fred Matiangi, Interior PS Dr Karanja Kibicho as the faces of THE SYSTEM and that they were messing the country, soiling Uhuru Kenyatta legacy.

“Uhuru is a very hardworking man, the problem is the system and the deep state, Matiangi and Kibicho and the deep state,” he said.

When he was pressed to answer why he thinks CS Matiang’i is to blame, Sonko said Matiang’i had changed from a hardworking Minister to misusing the state machinery.

“The people who are messing this country is the system, it is CS Matiangi and Kibicho and the deep state, Matiangi is a performer but he goes wrong when he misuses the state machinery including the police force,” Sonko said.

At the same time, Sonko claimed that CS Matiang’i was behind the arrest of three senators who were opposed to the state-backed revenue sharing formula.

He vowed to speak the truth, saying he is not afraid of the ‘deep state’ sponsoring his impeachment.

“I do not fear, I do not care, they can impeach me I dont care, there is a life after politics so they can sponsor my impeachment,” he added.

CS Matiangi on Wednesday appeared before the Senate alongside DCI Boss George Kinoti and IG Hilary Mutyambai where they were summoned by the Senate Security, intelligence and Foreign relations committee to explain circumstances that led to the dramatic arrest of three senators Hon Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Dr Langat (Bomet), Hon Lelengwe (Samburu). The senators were driven from Nairobi back to their home counties where they were booked in local police station and recorded statements over trummped up charges.

CS Matiangi denied the link between the arrest of three senators and the ongoing revenue sharing stalemate at the Senate.