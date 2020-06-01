Ex-powerful KANU era Minister Biwott wife Prof Margret Kamar to be elected Deputy Speaker, replace Kindiki

It is now clear that president Uhuru has settled on wife of former Mzee Moi powerful kitchen cabinet Nicholas Biwott’s wife Prof Margret Kamar to be elected Senate Deputy Speaker replacing Prof Kithure Kindiki who was recalled by the party for disloyalty.

Prof Kamar the younger wife of the late power-man Nicholas is among the five candidates who submitted their nomination papers and relevant credentials as per Senate standing orders.

Others are; Retired Justice Steward Madzayo (Kilifi –ODM), Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga – Independent), Isaac Mwaura (nominated – Jubilee) and Judith Pareno (nominated –ODM).

Earlier reports indicated that NASA and Jubilee were working towards fronting one candidate to avoid competition and to totally lock out DP Ruto sympathizers.

Senate Majority Whip Hon Irungu Kang’ata, has confirmed Uhuru’s choice adding that it will also go a long way in promoting gender balance

In a tweet, the Murang’a senator said, “Those inquiring about tomorrow’s Senate Deputy Speakers election. All contestants are very capable and qualified. However, Jubilee supports women empowerment. I endorse Prof Margaret Kamar.”

Controversial Ruto nominated senator Millicent Omanga was also on the list of applicants seeking to replace Kindiki but did not meet the deadline set by the speaker and thus opted out, it was alleged that she was playing what Nairobians call VIPINDREE.

“As at the close of nomination period, a total of five nomination papers for election to the office of Deputy Speaker had been returned to the office of the clerk of the senate,” said clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye.

“The election shall be held at the sitting of the Senate scheduled to be held on June 2, 2020 at 2.30pm,” Nyegenye added.

Standing Order No7 dictates that a person will become the deputy speaker after garnering two-thirds of the votes.

Should they not get the required votes in the first round, those in first and second place will contest for the seat in another round of voting.

Finally, the candidate who gets the majority of the votes will be declared the winner.

Focus now shifts to National Assembly where Majority Leader is overworking to convince the System why he should keep his job after running his foul mouth in support of corrupt tanga tanga wing. It is alleged that Igembe North MP Hon Richard Maoka Maore is tagged to replace Duale but there is a lot of lobbying going with Somali delegations camping in the city with bags of gold, miraa and Charcoal from Kisimayu if you know what I mean…