“Why Me?” DP Ruto agitated by Probe on His Wealth, Says He is Ready for Audit

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday scoffed at innuendos swirling around recent lifestyle audit call for public servants by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during the official opening of the 43rd Kenya Secondary School Heads Association’s annual conference in Mombasa, Ruto said he had become a subject of discussion over the lifestyle audit directive.

“I have nothing to hide”, said the DP, adding that he would be among the first public officers to face the integrity test.

“The other day I saw the media trying to write something on what I own. Well…I thought they would continue the following day with another leader. But I saw nothing…it seemed the agenda was me because it started and ended on me. I thought this lifestyle audit was meant for all public servants?,” he posed.

He said he’s ready to be audited so that rumors surrounding his wealth can be put to rest.

Ruto said the ghost of corruption must be slain through collective efforts by all citizens before it becomes too big to handle and end up dimming hopes for progress.

“It is a serious threat. We cannot attain the Big Four agenda if these vices are not tamed. That is why I will also undergo the lifestyle scrutiny,” he said, adding that the exercise would help put to rest rumour mills and half truths about him.