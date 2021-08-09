Disturbing facts about DP Ruto’s business associate Turkish man Harun Aydin

By George Bob Mandellah

AGAIN I AM VINDICATED ON THIS ONE

FACT 1

Is Harun Aydin an investor, a terrorist or a robber? Do investors bring money to a country or take away money already in a country?

FACT 2

Why are Turkish officials in panick to the extent that they want to break down the walls of the Nairobi area police compound? Who else is he linked to in East Africa ? How much such investors have got such money from Equity Bank ?

FACT 3

Who is this investor without an office in Ankara or any other city of Turkey ? The man called Harun Aydin who arrives in Kenya and applies for a work permit. He gets one on 6/30/2021. Then borrows Ksh. 15 billion from a Kenyan Bank called Equity Bank and goes away without trace banking details .

FACT 4

Is it not a miracle that a Kenyan is allowed to draw only 1 million shillings a day but this investor is able to havec15 billion .He takes the money with him and the Kenya investment permit, and accompanied by the Kenyan DP William Ruto, goes to Uganda to build a bio industry there.

FACT 5

Then the same Harun Aydin and others fly to Zanzibar to view unknown shipments that arrived in Zinzibar which the tough intelligence of Tanzania have now commenced investigations into . The storm of 2 days there us brewing and a Tsunami is coming.

FACT 6

The story is not complete until you hear the part where the same Kenyan money is used in another country , and then samr DP hoodwinks Kenyans with his lies that by investing in Uganda, he is doing it for Kenya.

FACT 7

I can STATE here without fear that this guy with his accomplices are INTELLIGENT ROBBERS not an INVESTORS to me. In normal countries where I have lived investors come with money .

FACT 8

It is coming out clear that Harun Aydin was used as a front for money LAUNDERING schemes that have been doing rounds in Kenya.

FACT 9

Investigations must be conducted further to find out who gave this guy a INVESTMENT WORK PERMIT who called the office of immigration and harrased the officers to give a permit.

FACT 10

How much such money has been taken out before ge was caught ? Investigators must find out. I personally thought investors come with money, but this one has shocked me when he came to take money away from Kenya to Uganda.

FACT 11

ARE we safe with such operations in a country where the borders are porous and every investor is coming ? Turkey as a nation is known for destroying African countries.They changed the situation in Somalia is not friendly to Kenya anymore.

FACT 12

Do you call someone who comes and takes money away from YOUR Nation an investor or a robber?.Miracles are only in Africa and let us pray for ourselves .These are leaders of tomorrow who want to head Kenya .