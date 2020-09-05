Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports




Dear Murkomen, respect Uhuru, your boss Ruto is just a ‘clerk’ to the president- CS Tobiko humiliates

Dear Murkomen, respect Uhuru, your boss Ruto is just a ‘clerk’ to the president- CS Tobiko humiliates

Leave a Comment

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has told off Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, he has asked the junior lawyer to respect the President and also reminded him that his boss DP Ruto was nothing but a clerk to the President. Tobiko went ahead to ask Murkomen’s family to move of out of the forest since they have illegally encroached Embombut Forest.

In a quick rejoinder Mukomen blamed Uhuru for letting his dogs to attack DP Ruto unfairly.


Tobiko insists all water catchment areas will be conserved and illegal encroachers flushed out regardless of their political affiliation.

The CS singled out Senator Murkomen as one of the illegal encroachers asking him to begin packing and leave the forest.

“We will not allow what happened in Mau Forest to happen here. When Mau evictions were happening, this guy called Murkomen was one of those who went to Maasai Mau and insisted people would not leave. Didn’t they leave. He personally lives in Embobut Forest. Senator Murkomen start packing and leave. The forest is not yours,” Tobiko said.

In a quick rejoinder, Murkomen accused CS Tobiko of embarking on a revenge path, following their recent clash over political utterances targeting the President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies