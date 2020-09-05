Dear Murkomen, respect Uhuru, your boss Ruto is just a ‘clerk’ to the president- CS Tobiko humiliates

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has told off Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, he has asked the junior lawyer to respect the President and also reminded him that his boss DP Ruto was nothing but a clerk to the President. Tobiko went ahead to ask Murkomen’s family to move of out of the forest since they have illegally encroached Embombut Forest.

In a quick rejoinder Mukomen blamed Uhuru for letting his dogs to attack DP Ruto unfairly.

Without the blessings of the President these idiotic CSs would never have insulted the DP.William Ruto is not anyone’s clerk,he was jointly elected with the President&without him Uhuru would not be President&Tobiko would never be a clerk. In a working state Tobiko would be sacked pic.twitter.com/hHlU2Kg6gD — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 4, 2020



Tobiko insists all water catchment areas will be conserved and illegal encroachers flushed out regardless of their political affiliation.

The CS singled out Senator Murkomen as one of the illegal encroachers asking him to begin packing and leave the forest.

“We will not allow what happened in Mau Forest to happen here. When Mau evictions were happening, this guy called Murkomen was one of those who went to Maasai Mau and insisted people would not leave. Didn’t they leave. He personally lives in Embobut Forest. Senator Murkomen start packing and leave. The forest is not yours,” Tobiko said.

In a quick rejoinder, Murkomen accused CS Tobiko of embarking on a revenge path, following their recent clash over political utterances targeting the President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.

FOREST CONSERVATION CS Tobiko says all forest dwellers will be evicted without fear or favour

Tobiko: You’ll leave the forest irrespective of your political affiliation

Tobiko: Murkomen should start packing and leave Embobut forest#CitizenWeekend pic.twitter.com/esfNMitNYh — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) September 5, 2020