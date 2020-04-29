Dear Aden Duale, please spare us bullshit, even a fool like Sudi knows Uhuru will not support DP Ruto 2022

Photo: Statehouse operative David Murathe who is at the forefront to ensure Ruto doesnt succeed President Uhuru in 2022

In politics every spoonful must be swallowed with a pinch of salt

With this, I mean Duale could be right that Ruto and Uhuru may be playing Raila. However, every indication is that this may not be the position

Once you spear a leopard, you must go ahead and accomplish the mission, by slaying it, dead, genuinely dead, quickly and permanently

You cannot change your mind midway and decide to spare it, because you will be trouble

Uhuru knows this too well. The Kikuyu hegemony, which is the powers that be, controlling the moves Uhuru is making, knows too well, that they will be minced meat if Ruto becomes president, now that they’ve already provoked him, and so they will never allow him anywhere near any power

That’s the true position. Ignore the opinion of the Kikuyu hoi polloi, the man roasting mutura by the roadside, and telling you they will vote for Ruto

That’s a helpless man whose decision, in the ballot or anywhere, is of zero consequences, just like that of any other Kenyan. That’s an outsider who has been lied to that he is inside, and is now hallucinating

That man is one grain in bag of wheat. If extracted it remains a bag, and will still weigh 90 kgs, if put in a scale

Raila may not be the man, but he could be part of a scheme that will introduce another new face or he may be conned as well, that I can’t be certain about, but what I can advise you to take to the bank, is the reality that Uhuru will not back Ruto

The DPs camp must wake up, smell the coffee, and forget this support, like a cow forgets it’s dung, and seek an alternative path to power, if their man still intends to vie for presidency. One must not see the wind to know it is there

In other non related matters, Jehova Wanyonyi intercepted a beer truck ferrying this essential service from Embu to Meru, and forced it to lie by the roadside, to enable his people, the hoof eaters along that road, quench their very thirsty throats

Hail Jehova Wanyonyi, the only god who never promised anyone anything, but he is delivering everything to everyone

Lastly, so far, has anyone in Kenya, died of COVID-19, before being tested? Is it possible that this thing only kills you if you know you have it and those who don’t know they have it are recovering without their knowledge?

I suspect guys contract this disease and recover without knowing, because they are too busy, drinking busaa and other important state functions, that they don’t have time to listen if their throats are itchy and other symptoms

If that be the case, testing should be discouraged

Jerome Ogola via Facebook