Coward Moses Wetangula joins Mudavadi in campaigning for ANC candidate in Matungu

By Azula Adeba via fb

POVERTY OF THE LION PARTY

In 2017,Ford Kenya lost a number of constituencies in Bungoma and Trans Nzoia Counties.

Kimilili,Kabuchai(Where the late Mike’s worked for Ruto’s Tangatanga),Kabula,Saboti to name a few.

Today,

Wetangula is sensing defeat to political retirement in 2022.

Goodness of Luhyas they don’t vote for a party or your known supremacy.

THEY VOTE FOR YOUR DEVELOPMENT RECORD.



FORD KENYA mistakes;

✅ Wetangula fighting Wangamati.This has irritated the voters who now have send a warning to both.Wangamati saw it and now has hit the ground working to ensure he has what to convince the electorate next year.

Weta is banking on outsiders including Mudavadi who cannot win a family chair position and Chris wamalwa who passes in Kiminini as a thief.

✅ Trans Nzoia governor has never been heard of since 2017.He uses Ambulance van as his official car to dodge Kitale electorates who questions his performance.

✅ Ferdinand Wanyonyi only appears in Funerals like Weta to avoid lynching by angry residents.

✅ Xoxo Catherine Wambilianga was last seen yesterday campaigning for another development dwarf-Kalasinga after embezzling Women groups money.

She enjoys life with men sponsors in Kileleshwa apartments not interested with those who voted for her.

In 2022,Ford Kenya will loose all the seats,save for Governor Wangamati who will vie on the HANDSHAKE coalition to save himself.

Today,The LION PARTY remains with two strong mps whose records can be seen-Wamunyinyi and Eseli though too are going home.

IN SHORT, Bungoma County has many vacant Seats come 2022;save for Mwambu and Didmus.