BOMBSHELL: We rigged Raila presidential votes in 2013 and 2017- Moses Kuria confesses

“I have always been in denial that we didnt steal the 2013 and 2017 elections. Today its almost clear. Congratulations belatedly Baba” – Hon Moses Kuria

Hon Moses Kuria for sure knows what he is talking about, this cannot be doubted and here is why:

His revelations will be subject to intense debate in the coming days, of course the ever forgiving baba Raila Odinga and wanaCORD and NASA have since moved on. That Hon Kuria was critical player in the 2012/13 presidential elections is a fact that cannot be disputed, he was the power behind Dennis Itumbi that made sure that messaging was right for candidate Uhuru Kenyatta.

Prior to his role at the TNA campaigns (UK Centre/Uhuru Kenyatta Centre- the secreatraiat for candidate Uhuru Kenyatta who by then ws deputy prime minister and minister for Finance), Kuria was President Mwai Kibaki’s PNU party spokesman and had worked closely with other party mandarins like the late George Saitoti, Amos Kimunya, Kiraitu Murungi and Martha Karua.

In TNA and later Jubilee , Kuria together with one Alfrie Getongo were tagged with the responsibility of making sure messaging was right, this included ensuring propaganda was of super quality and that all leading media houses EDITORS and senior reporters were properly fed to kill pro opposition stories. He is also alleged to have supervised the dark propaganda against Raila. Basically Moses Kuria was an equivalent of Donald Trump’s Roger Stone to Uhuru Kenyatta.

For his sterling role in messaging, Kuria was initially tagged to be the director of International Trade at the ministry of foreign affairs but opted out and instead focused on business, he bagged many media related deals including managing social media platforms for many government agencies for hundrends of millions. Few months later Gatundu South MP died and boom Kuria was shoved into the throats of Gatundu people. He was selected and not elected as MP.

In Parliament, Kuria is a powerful MP sitting in more than three powerful committees and serving as vice chairman.

In September 2015, Hon Moses Kuria made another bombshell confession at a rally in Mt Elgon when he told a public gathering he was involved in procuring witnesses in the ICC case against Deputy President William Ruto and is ready to testify in The Hague. He claimed he did it together with NARC Kenya chairperson Martha Karua

“It was all about political competition and I am ready to testify in The Hague, because we did it,” Kuria said, “It was political competition and nothing else.”

In 2017, Kuria was the defacto patron of Nairobi Business Community aka Mungiki, this is a rag tag army that was allegdly incorporated into the police force and is said to have been responsible for extra judicial killings in Kibra, Mathare and Kisumu.

Kuria’s revelations should be taken seriously and if possible he should be summoned to record a statement with the DCI for further action especially his role in mobilising the Nairobi Business Community.