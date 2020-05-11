BOMBSHELL: We rigged Raila presidential votes in 2013 and 2017- Moses Kuria confesses

“I have always been in denial that we didnt steal the 2013 and 2017 elections. Today its almost clear. Congratulations belatedly Baba” – Hon Moses Kuria
Hon Moses Kuria for sure knows what he is talking about, this cannot be doubted and here is why:
His revelations will be subject to intense debate in the coming days, of course the ever forgiving baba Raila Odinga and wanaCORD and NASA have since moved on. That Hon Kuria was critical player in the 2012/13 presidential elections is a fact that cannot be disputed, he was the power behind Dennis Itumbi that made sure that messaging was right for candidate Uhuru Kenyatta.
Prior to his role at the TNA campaigns (UK Centre/Uhuru Kenyatta Centre- the secreatraiat for candidate Uhuru Kenyatta who by then ws deputy prime minister and minister for Finance), Kuria was President Mwai Kibaki’s PNU party spokesman and had worked closely with other party mandarins like the late George Saitoti, Amos Kimunya, Kiraitu Murungi and Martha Karua.
In TNA and later Jubilee , Kuria together with one Alfrie Getongo were tagged with the responsibility of making sure messaging was right, this included ensuring propaganda was of super quality and that all leading media houses EDITORS and senior reporters were properly fed to kill pro opposition stories. He is also alleged to have supervised the dark propaganda against Raila. Basically Moses Kuria was an equivalent of Donald Trump’s Roger Stone to Uhuru Kenyatta.
For his sterling role in messaging, Kuria was initially tagged to be the director of International Trade at the ministry of foreign affairs but opted out and instead focused on business, he bagged many media related deals including managing social media platforms for many government agencies for hundrends of millions. Few months later Gatundu South MP died and boom Kuria was shoved into the throats of Gatundu people. He was selected and not elected as MP.
In Parliament, Kuria is a powerful MP sitting in more than three powerful committees and serving as vice chairman.
In September 2015, Hon Moses Kuria made another bombshell confession at a rally in Mt Elgon when he told a public gathering he was involved in procuring witnesses in the ICC case against Deputy President William Ruto and is ready to testify in The Hague. He claimed he did it together with NARC Kenya chairperson Martha Karua
“It was all about political competition and I am ready to testify in The Hague, because we did it,” Kuria said, “It was political competition and nothing else.”
In 2017, Kuria was the defacto patron of Nairobi Business Community aka Mungiki, this is a rag tag army that was allegdly incorporated into the police force and is said to have been responsible for extra judicial killings in Kibra, Mathare and Kisumu.
Kuria’s revelations should be taken seriously and if possible he should be summoned to record a statement with the DCI for further action especially his role in mobilising the Nairobi Business Community.
Comments
Anonymous says
Its true! And the whole republic on Kenya know that:
Was it necessary to assassinate all those Kenyans in cold blood to become a fraudster president: all that the fraudster election vampire thief ha done is to come with his family of thieve and whores to loot our taxes and debts and exiled Dr Miguna Miguna, yet the wife of the fraudster in a German citizen – she too should be deported with her beyond zero fallacy.
Aleast Hon Kuria is clean before GOD for saying the truth than the fraudster enjoying and fu*king our economy and blaming the DP for all his looting and money laundering all over the world in his useless trips that covid-19 put to a super break. COVID-19 thanks for saving our economy wastage by the son of a thief..
Izoe says
I think it’s now believable that Kuria is sick upstairs. This guy must be so possessed with strong demons of the Egyptian empire. He needs proper examination by the Cuban doctors. Nkt.
Anonymous says
Idiot! You’re slowly headed to Mathare. Who doesn’t know this? That’s why Raila and Uhuru had the handshake. Go tell them this. Your frustrations will digest you slowly.
Njugush says
How is this information relevant hon kuria. You killed Chris Musando and you are going Express to hell. Nugu. Kamanina zako – NKT!
Anonymous says
CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER already confirmed the method used to DO THE RIGGING OF ELECTIONs !!
What SANE African minds, I assume that there are many of them out there, should ask is: WHY??
a- Was this International rigging company paid by the Kenyan elites using taxpayers money in order to smother the Kenyan voters?
b- Are Kenya elites merely employees following orders issued by some foreign New World Order elites who own Kenya, unbeknown to the silenced and forcefully ruled 99.99% Kenyan population whose votes do not count?
Thousands and thousands African citizens are forced to into slums or refugee camps by the very hands of their own African rulers in power who are armed to the teeth to kill them at a momentarily! Inside these refugee camps, the vulnerable displaced Africans are feed by foreign NGOs or those employed by them ! These displace Africans are in danger of being exterminated by the same FOREIGN ELITES who are hellbent on reducing African population by all means necessary!
The parcels of land from where these African refugees have been forcefully removed are being doled out and leased for a century to wealthy foreigners interested in AGRIBUSINESS, OIL and other minerals EXPLORATION! These events are happening in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Somalia and Kenya, to name only a few places in the African continent.
During the Biafran war in Nigeria, General Yakubu Gowon got funding to dole out unbelievable violence and impose a BLOCKADE to the IBO people of Nigeria who were attempting to secede from the Nigerian Federal government! By the end of this blockade, about 3 million unarmed Nigerians were DEAD at the hands of very people whose skin colors look like their own; many starved to death due to the blockade!
At the end of this unspoken African genocide, Yakubu Gowon was given a kingly reception in London by non other than the Queen of England, who is also the official head of the Christian Anglican Churches everywhere on plant earth!
In the eyes of the Queen, Yakubu Gowon had done a SUPERB JOB!! Here is that RED CARPET WELCOME rolled out to Yakubu Gowon after slaughtering at least 3 million Africans in Nigeria:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ldb7kiMZkBo
Yakubu Gowon is not a lone wolf in the game of elite African hired guns mowing down their own kinds when commissioned to do so.
Anonymous says
BEWARE OF AVAAZ.ORG which is now promoting COVID-19 ORGANICS from Madagascar!
The AVAAZ.ORG supported “NO FLY ZONE” over the Libya which resulted in a FAILED STATE in once a very prosperous and stable African country of Libya!
The Libyan oil is now being looted in exchange for foreign arms while poorLibyan citizens are being slaughtered!
The AVAAZ.ORG enabled the destruction of centuries old and irreplaceable mediaval historical sites and building in Syria when it vouched in favor of Syrian rebels at the beginning of the Syrian Civil War!
BLACK AFRICANS BETTER FIND OUT ABOUT THIS COVID-19 ORGANICS FROM MADAGASCAR before jumping into it only discover later it may be another method to African POPULATION REDUCTION COCkTAIL!
THERE IS A GENUINE AND FEROCIOUS DESIRE TO ELIMINATE THE AFRICAN POPULATION BY FOREIGN EUGENICS WITH THEIR EYES FOCUSED SQUARELY ON THE AFRICAN RESOURCES! THIS IS THE REAL DANGER!