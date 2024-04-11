Osman (former South C MCA)- Meet the man strategizing Sakaja’s corrupt deals at City Hall

Audit raises alarm overpayment of Sh 145,872,655 to City Hall garbage firms The Audit review for the 2022-23 Financial Year has revealed how Nairobi County could be losing millions through acquisition of garbage collection services without following the set laws. The Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has cast doubt on payment of Sh 145,872,655 million to garbage collection at the county.

The audit shows the County made the payments in question for garbage collection without following the due process. The payments according to the auditor were made without supporting documents including; requisitions, advertisements for the services, tender opening details, tender evaluation details and awards.

This as per the audit casts doubt as to whether the procurements were done in a manner consistency with Regulation 114. (1) of the Public Finance Management (County Governments) Regulations, 2015 which provides that all purchases of goods, works and services from Goods, works and suppliers, including capital investments, shall comply with the services to be procured according to provisions prescribed in the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015.

The county has also been flagged for using handwritten tickets at the Dandora dumpsite. “In addition, although the County Executive of Nairobi has a weighbridge in Dandora dumpsite which is capable of printing weighbridge tickets, Management resorted to using handwritten tickets for payments.

In the circumstances, Management was in breach of the law,” the report says The 2022-23 FY was the first year for Governor Johnson Sakaja in office where he declared garbage collection as his priority. He had the advantage of accessing some Sh 1.9 billion that had been allocated for the environment sector which includes garbage collection The Governor in March 2023 unveiled 10 new skip loaders and skips to boost garbage as part of his ambitious aim of cleaning the city.

The county also claims to have bought 27 tippers but suspended the planned purchase of 24 refuse compactors under unknown circumstances. Still under audit is the hiring of about 2,500 youth, known as the Green Army, who are deployed to clean the city and unblock drainages.

Audit queries have been raised about the processing of their payments. In 2014,the then governor Evans Kidero purchased 19 trucks at a cost of Sh 250 million, which were deployed in the 17 sub counties, on a 24-hour basis to make sure the city remains clean. There are fears that the current administration may have bought the skip loaders at an exaggerated fee with the county having failed to produce relevant documents indicating the real cost.

The limelight on garbage collection is only but a drop in the ocean in regard to the audit concerns raised by the auditor general. The county has also been flagged over Sh20billion owed to law firms with the auditor questioning the authenticity of some of the pending bills. Sakaja’s government is already under sharp criticism and focus by the Controller of Budget who raised a number of serious issues regarding the management of resources at Nairobi City County for the 2023-24 FY.

According to CoB Margaret Nyakang’o,the county’s treasury has been issuing contradicting reports and consistently failed to avail information on the county’s commercial banks.

The CoB report for the first six months of FY 2023/24, shows that the county incurred Kshs.465.04 million on development programmes, representing a decrease of 49.9 per cent compared to a similar period of FY 2022/23 when the County spent Kshs.927.33 million. Governor Sakaja was under pressure to explain how he only spent 3 percent of monies approved on development out of the Kshs10.81 billion on development and recurrent programmes in the reporting period.

Expenditure on development programmes represented an absorption rate of 3.3 per cent, while recurrent expenditure represented 36.6 per cent of the annual recurrent expenditure budget. “Report on programmes and sub-programmes does not tally with the other reports submitted by the County Treasury, especially on actual expenditure.

The County Treasury should ensure the IFMIS reports are reconciled to improve budget credibility,” the CoB stated. Shockingly, the county’s development only captured three departmnets and this includes the construction of 10 centralized kitchens and 100 serving sheds in schools whose contract some is Ksh 324,954,236 with Ksh 198,995,725 having been paid.

The County also claimed to have constructed the Dandora Stadium on a contract cost Ksh 276,000,000 million with Ksh 34,533,882million having been paid. The stadium was initially almost complete during the regime of former Governor Mike Sonko. This means the county only used Ksh233,529,607million on developemt in the first 6 months given Ksh 227,967,900 million was funding from the Road Maintenance Fuel Levy grant which was not refunded to the CRF at the end of the financial year.

The County has been on the spot for using most of its resources to pay ghost suppliers in the legal and Solid Waste departments. Despite this, the CoB stated that there is still a High level of pending bills which amounted to Kshs.106.88 billion as of 31st December 2023. Coupled with the lack of a concrete strategy/approach for settling pending bills.

Sakaja was also called out for the underperformance of own-source revenue at Kshs.3.81 billion against an annual projection of Kshs.19.99 billion, representing 19.1 per cent of the annual target.

