Uthamaki punishing it’s own people, DP Ruto must fall for Kenya to have a fresh start

You all need to call out bullshit for what it is.

When Mwai Kibaki was retiring in 2012, Kikuyus had the choice of rallying behind another non-Kikuyu candidate on the ballot. But they chose Uhuru Kenyatta, even after being warned that choices had consequences.

Uhuru Kenyatta didn’t become a jackass this year. He’s your son, you know his family history better than any of us. When his leadership profile was splashed on your screens in the run up to the 2013 elections, and you were asked whether you seriously wanted to reverse the gains Kibaki had made by electing a man who could not even have been trusted with his family business, you told us he was your son and you were dying with him – and because we’re powerless to stop death from honoring your humble request, we have no option but to ask for your will to be done.

Let us be clear here.

Uhuru did not begin running down this country this year. Jubilee’s ravenous appetite for eating our country started in 2013, but you couldn’t face up to Uhuru and lecture him then because he was running again in 2017 and it wasn’t wise to go against your man as this would have taken power away from your home depot.

You hinged your 2017 re-election on Raila hate. You told us how Raila was the reason Kenya’s economy was collapsing. You said you didn’t want Raila supporters to demonstrate because they were hurting the economy. You told us how Raila was the one stopping Uhuru Kenyatta from fulfilling Jubilee campaign promises, and inciting his supporters to make life difficult for UhuRuto to work.

Raila was the devil and UhuRuto were the Saints. You called him a witch, some of you even went further to ask Mungiki ruffians to procure pangas to chop off anyone standing in the way of Jubilee getting a second term.

Donge UhuRuto got their second term as you so wished? Donge Raila Odinga left you people to coronate yourself when he pulled out of the October 26th rerun? Donge you people flooded Kasarani Stadium on coronation day with full loaves saying how you’ve locked Raila odinga from eating your other half? Donge you went back home singing how you’ve finally used that razor balde to shave all of us dry dry?

But did that stop you from seeing the light? It couldn’t have, because as one wise woman once said “you can rig elections but you cannot rig the economy.”

You got back your man to State House but he went away with the money, so your pockets have been hurting, your kinsmen and women are getting retrenched, suicide rates are shooting the roof, intimate partners are slashing each other at the slightest of provocation. The nationwide weeping and gnashing of teeth has increased despite getting your man back on the throne.

But Raila is no longer in the opposition. Meaning he is no longer the stumbling block to UhuRuto making your life better. Those who hated Raila for giving UhuRuto a hard time to work have no remaining excuse to cling on to. You would expect that the common sense thing to do was for Jubilee voters to apologize to Raila for accusing him for being the problem between 2013-2017, but they will do no such thing.

And I will tell you why.

These guys are finding it easier to speak truth to Uhuru now because he isn’t running again. And because they have no automatic successor to Uhuru Kenyatta, they are torn between supporting Raila Odinga – whom they have called nasty names since 2002 – and William Ruto – who is part of the Jubilee problem they’re accusing Uhuru Kenyatta with.

You would expect that they support Raila Odinga for a fresh start, but alas – they would rather die with William Ruto, because their politics was modeled out of the hate for Raila – and because they need another excuse to justify their hate for Raila, they’ve suddenly remembered that Kenya’s number one problem is political dynasties.

These are the same people who told us to elect Uhuru Kenyatta because he comes from a rich family and wouldn’t touch our money, but are now the same people telling us that Uhuru Kenyatta is a problem because he belongs to a powerful political family. They are conveniently bringing back the dynasty debate because they’ve fashioned their politics on the hate for Raila Odinga and would rather this country collapse than see Raila Odinga become president.

There’s no problem with that, so I’ve got good news for you.

No one has the monopoly of burning down this country. The fact that some of us have been suppressing the stupidity gene doesn’t mean we cannot lower ourselves to your level and help you set this country on fire. So if Uhuru has to go, Ruto has to go too. But if Ruto has to remain, then I think it is fair to also entertain the thought of Uhuru remaining too.

Let Uhuru and Ruto finish what they started together. Let them eat this country to its bare bones until they will have nothing left to eat. Let those who have been voting to punish others also be consumed in that fire they started, so that at the end of it all we can have a fresh start and on the same page.

We are Africans. And Africa is our business.