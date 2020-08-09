Uhuru’s legacy will be The INSTALLATION of RAILA ODINGA as President, Kenyans will be ok, forget Big4Agenda

Kenyans should by now accept that the 10 years of Uhuru’s Jubilee regime was a total waste with little development and accumulation of Chinese loans that will put the country’s sovereignty in jeopardy. That Uhuru presided over the worst regime is no secret, corruption was nurtured and further devolved to the counties, we even set a record of looting funds raised in the international market aka Eurobond long before it hit the exchequer and nothing was done , not even a mock commission of inquiry.

Remember how Statehouse operatives hounded out office the Mumo Matemu led Anti-Corruption Commission and installed the colorless Eliud Wabukala? The rigging of 2013 and 2017 general elections will also not escape a mention among the dark times the country underwent during the Jubilee regime, the extra judicial killings of opposition supporters etc etc

The take over of Nairobi county to facilitate easier and faster development of the Kenyatta family envisioned THE NORTHLANDS CITY is also among the many legacies Uhuru will leave behind that will be celebrated by his family.

To the millions of Kenyans especially those in Mt Kenya region, Uhuru owes you nothing, you supported him twice and therefore be happy with the billions he has allocated to the region as part of the National Government development projects, it is not that such could have not be done by Raila Odinga. You suffer similar fate as rest of Kenya; unmployment, poverty, poor health care etc etc.

Now, the best and the only viable legacy Uhuru will leave behind is handing over presidency to Raila Odinga and keep off his regime (well that will not work as Uhuru intends to retain power either as Prime Minister or via his proxies). But were he to hand over to Raila Odinga or Musalia Mudavadi and keep off completely then that will be a sure face saving legacy.

President Uhuru is lucky to have Raila Odinga’s support via handshake and also the Coronavirus; he will retire with an exceuse that COVID-19 delayed or messed up his BIG4AGENDA and that he managed to have a united country thanks to the handshake.

Infact managing the succession game is something he must tackle head-on and manage successfully, since that is what will define his (Uhuru’s) legacy, not implementation of the Big Four agenda. There will be time for that in the next government in which he is likely to prime minister or his proxies be it Raila, peter Kenetth, Musalia, Matiangi or Kalonzo will be decision makers.