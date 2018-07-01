Uhuru Vs DP Ruto Rivalry To Propel Governor Kibwana To Presidency 2022

Tanzania got its first President Julius K Nyerere, from one of the smallest ethnic communities in Tanzania, the Zanaki from Butiama. This fact of him hailing from an insignificant tribe is what made ethnic mobilization irrelevant in that country. Nyerere went on to use the State to do nation building and show that what matters is the qualities of leadership not the ethnic language of an individual. The Tanzanian State by 1977 during the Arusha Declaration had fully become a national socialist State.

Kenya got its first President Jomo Kenyatta, from the biggest ethnic group the Kikuyu. This made ethnic mobilization and ethnic pride the platform and raw material for Kenyan politics. Kenyatta went on to use the State to castrate the nation building project and to consolidate Kikuyu elite hegemony. GEMA was even constructed. The Kenyan State by 1977 was a fully established Kikuyu mafia capitalist State.

Where TANU had merged with Afro-Shirazi Party of Zanzibar to form CCM in 1977, Kenyatta’s leadership had destroyed and abandoned KANU. Only Moi remobilized the party to use it as a weapon of dictatorship.

CCM continues to be a strong political party that champions social justice while political parties in Kenya are nothing more than Matatus with their owners as Kiraitu Murungi said of NARC, which are only used to take politicians to the next stage.

Because Political parties are not institutions in Kenya, no government agency is treated as an institution. So we have a new constitution without constitutionalism. The Kenyan State is totally personalized and its patrons and clients are known. It has lately become a contractor state with Chinese companies leading in this tenderpreneurship. No productivity, just grabbing of the sweat of those who produce. The comprador class becomes rich through stealing public taxes including borrowed funds!

So two things need to be done: First, Kenya needs a multiracial, multiethnic, workers and entrepreneurs centred and driven political party to destroy ukabila politics and establish a people’s movement political party for national liberation, secure our independence, economy and needs.

Secondly, Kenya needs a President from among the Kuria or Taita or one of the small ethnic communities for us to have a chance of redeeming Kenya from total destruction. Ethnic mobilization for politics, the tyranny of numbers and such other political ideologies, the tribal arrogance and pride called Tribalism- that this Ukabila politics has fertilized is destructive. Kikuyu and Kalenjin Mafias and elites have become so arrogant to the point where they actually believe that the State is their property which they have a title deed to. In 2022, a Kikuyu or a Kalenjin should not vie for the Presidency. Or they should be denied votes including by voters from GEMA and Kalenjin bases in order to give Kenya a chance of ending impunity and organizing politics that meet the needs of our people. Prof Kiyiapi, Prof Kibwana, or Raila Odinga out of ODM for me, for the sake of Kenya’s survival from Ulafi, ufisadi, ukabila, ukatili na dhuluma and ukoloni mamboleo. Nanok, Oparanya, Mutava Musyimi, Kepta Ombati, Chaacha Mwita, Archbishop Ole Sapit and Justice Maraga, should also be considered. I am researching on women who deserve consideration for the Presidency. Ekuru Aukot came unstuck last year so he is a no for me. I still believe that my friend the Late Dr Bonaya Godana would have been the best for this mandate but he went a head of time. Happy ending to the first half of 2018.

Mtumishi Cyprian Nyamwamu

Future of Kenya Foundation, Chancellor