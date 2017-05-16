…When Statehouse Bloggers Tried a FAKE NEWS Alert on Raila, This is what STRUCK Them and now Uhuru is BANGING TABLES

PRESS STATEMENT:

FRAUDULENT “NEWS ALERT” ON RAILA ODINGA:

Joshua Raila Odinga, the Enigma and NASA President hasn’t filed any case in court seeking to stop the government from distributing the Ksh90 Unga as alleged in a fraudulent “news alert” attributed to Capital FM. Capital FM has denied originating the alert and we expect the Station to publicly disown the so-called alert.

The Enigma Odinga however remains deeply concerned at the state of affairs with regard to the price of food. He expects the Jubilee administration to explain how, after spending billions in the last four years on programs supposedly aimed at ensuring food security, the entire nation ended up holding its collective breath waiting for food from the high seas. He has noted the following:

In the 2013/2014 FY (Jubilee’s maiden budget), Jubilee allocated Ksh8 billion for on-going irrigation projects; Ksh 2 billion for Agri-Business, Ksh 3.6 billion for Galana-Kulalu irrigation.

In 2014/2015, Jubilee allocated KSh. 9.5 billion towards on-going irrigation projects. This included KSh.3.5 billion for the Galana-Kulalu; KSh.3 billion for inputs subsidy including fertilizer; KSh.2.7 billion for Strategic Grain Reserves.

In 2015/2016, Jubilee allocated KSh 13.8 billion for irrigation, comprising of Ksh 10.3 billion for the National Irrigation Board, KSh 3.5 billion for Galana-Kulalu, KSh 3.0 billion for inputs subsidy; KSh 2.7 billion for the Strategic Grain Reserves.

In the 2016/2017, Jubilee allocated Ksh 20.8 billion for on-going irrigation projects, Ksh 4.9 billion to subsidize fertilizer and seeds, Ksh 1.6 billion for Strategic Food Reserves.

In 2017/2018, Jubilee claimed it has rehabilitated and expanded national irrigation schemes by more than 27,000 acres between 2013 and 2016. It allocated Ksh 4.1 billion to subsidize fertilizer, Ksh 1.3 billion for the strategic grain reserves; and Ksh 0.1 billion for mechanization of agriculture.

The questions he wishes Jubilee to make clear to Kenyans are: After spending all these billions, how did we end up without food? Where did the money go? What have we been irrigating and what Strategic Food Reserves have we been financing?

DENNIS ONYANGO

MAY 16, 2017.