SHAME as Hon Kimani Ngunjiri impregnates sister in-law and mbochi simultaneously

Shock as Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri impregnates sister in-law and house help

Controversial Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri’s marriage is on the rocks after the MP impregnated his sister in-law and a house help.

Ngunjiri who is happily married to Ruth Muthoni Kimani with four children (one deceased) is now a man on the spotlight after he impregnated his sister in-law and their family house help.

The MP’s fresh scandals nearly turned tragic after his wife developed hearts problems due to stress from her husband’s promiscuous behaviours that has ashamed the family at large.

According sources close to the family, the Jubilee MP allied to Deputy President William Ruto had a long-term illicit affair with his sister in-law which resulted into a pregnancy which they couldn’t terminate because the MP’s family had already gotten wind of the pregnancy.

The legislator through his influence managed to secure employment for the woman as a Kenya Revenue Authority officer in Mombasa which managed to calm her down. The woman had threatened to expose the MP over incest claiming that she was raped by the vocal MP.

The shocking revelations have forced the MP to take a low profile even as we head to the August 2022 general election.