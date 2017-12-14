What Really Happened To the Nyeri MCA Who Collapsed And Died At Jamuhuri Day Rally?

By Anwar Sadat

You dig a grave, then take a living dog and throw him in it before you bury it a live, because you have a problem with Raila Odinga.

The poor dog suffocate to death, breathing dust particles into its lungs which block the air passage ways. You on the other side is rejoicing because you have “buried” Raila Odinga.

A few days later, Allah stops your heart from breathing and the same worms that eats the carcass of the dog you buried alive, will feed on your remains.

Folks, this is what happened to an arrogant Nyeri MCA. Let us be humble and consider the sanctity of life.

Nobody knows the hour nor the day!