What Really Happened To the Nyeri MCA Who Collapsed And Died At Jamuhuri Day Rally?

By Anwar Sadat
You dig a grave, then take a living dog and throw him in it before you bury it a live, because you have a problem with Raila Odinga.
The poor dog suffocate to death, breathing dust particles into its lungs which block the air passage ways. You on the other side is rejoicing because you have “buried” Raila Odinga.
A few days later, Allah stops your heart from breathing and the same worms that eats the carcass of the dog you buried alive, will feed on your remains.
Folks, this is what happened to an arrogant Nyeri MCA. Let us be humble and consider the sanctity of life.
Nobody knows the hour nor the day!
Comments
Anonymous says
Allah never dines with political demons. But the demons shall always learn bitter lessons from Allah.
Anonymous says
Never rejoice while others are suffering and u humiliate them
Anonymous says
if that is what really happened to the poo dog under his command then he deserved it.
Anonymous says
A poor man wirh the poor dog…who is the poorest?the poor man.
Anonymous says
This man tells them what these haters should know .
Anonymous says
Oh NO!
That is a crime and a curse before GOD the giver and create of life by free will by GOD almighty.