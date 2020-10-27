Raila, Uhuru should wake up, stop popularizing Ruto, hustler will loot everything if he wins 2022

Photo: TV personality Tony Gachoka who has consistently attacked DP Ruto over mass looting of public resources via cronies

By Gordon Opiyo via FB

Good Morning…..

Ruto is extremely brilliant, that is not in doubt.

Ruto is a master schemer… that is not in doubt

Ruto has strong grassroot support. Not in doubt

But the elephant in the room is that – after participating in the destruction of the economy between 2013 and 2020, should he be given another chance to destroy more?

After making purely tribal appointments when he was in power, can he be trusted to be inclusive when he gets back power……. On tribal appointment, I think any Kalenjin that does not support Ruto is confused.

Ruto gave Kalenjins 90% of all key strategic positions when he was Co President between 2013 and 2017. In fact during the Ruto Co Presidency, the argument was not about Kalenjin, but which sub tribe. For instance after IG Kimaiyo was removed, Ruto wanted to put a Nandi, but the Keiyo and Marakwets resisted….. It was just a pointer of what will happen in the Ruto Full non shared Presidency…. It will be 90% Kalenjin. Just like the Moi Era, it will be a vicious fight between Kipsigis, Nandi, Tugen, Marakwets etc… Sisi wa Siaya, will not exist in the world of Ruto Presidency. The non Kalenjin appointees will be crooks and his business and corruption network associates….

Clearly, Ruto will finish off whatever little will be left after 2022.

That is why, I get annoyed at the fools in NASA Kalonzo, Musalia and the ODM brigade, they are fumbling in useless sycophancy. They are chest thumping about “system” and deep State. But in reality they are endearing Ruto to the masses.

They are taking Ruto lightly. But reality is that Ruto is gaining ground day and night. I passed through Shianda Market yesterday, and the few that were not with Ruto are now singing Ruto. In Bungoma, as Ford Kenya leaders are fighting, Ruto is gaining ground. You may dismiss his methods as 16th Century, but in a country where poverty and joblessness is at 70 %, the 16th century tactics work. Ask those of us who saw the YK92 tactics work. Every single village in Kenya had Bicycles. In my village Hawinga, ten bicycles were given out, and Kanu got votes deep in my village……

Personally, I have started making arrangements to relocate from Kenya if Ruto takes power. I will not wait for the obvious economic collapse…

I’m doing this because, there is a high chance of Ruto winning. Not because he is the best, but because Raila and Uhuru are making blunder after blunder.

If they continue this way, Ruto will thump them mercilessly in ballot, the way they were thumped yesterday at the BBI launch.

That is my honest opinion,not that I hate Ruto, but I love my country..