Looters of public resources are growing bold, they are strong in Church, involve family unlike before

When you go stealing, it is advisable that you leave your wife and children at home, so that in case you are caught, and arrested, they bring you uji at the cop station, as you help the police with investigations

This arrangement will also help, because if you are caught and villagers decide to forgive you by cremating you alive, at least your people will be safe

But the Kenyan thief knows no decency and involves his entire family in stealing public funds. The Obado’s and the Ngirita’s are a disgrace to the stealing fraternity

Kenyan thieves are becoming bold and daring by the day, stuffing their mouths with stolen wealth without any courtesy of caring for some decency. Lest you forget, Obado is an SDA “mzee wa kanisa”

The most religious one is, the more scandalous he is likely to be. In other news, it seems the gods of political madness are still mating by the river, if the latest developments at the Thirdway Alliance are anything to go by

I hear they have “wetangulad” Dr Ekuru Aukot from a party that was supposed to be his. The details are scanty, but of course, Rayila’s hand cannot be ruled out, as this is the man who has been accused of all dethronments that happen to political parties

Until Kenyans arrest and detain Despot Uhuru Kenyatta, Conman @RailaOdinga and their criminal gangs looting billions of public resources, Obado's arrest must be considered nothing but diversionary PR stunts by a cornered MAFIYA. #uhurumustgo https://t.co/i0e9gPpxI5 — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) August 25, 2020