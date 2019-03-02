Focus shifts to how sacked CS Echesa made his money

By Kenya O Gilbert

In my strolls online, I came across an “interesting” writeup that kicked off like this.

“Rashid Mohamed Echesa may have been sacked, but you got to respect the man. From nobody, to boxing to politics without basic education is no mean achievement. Some of us here have more than one degree but still struggling to survive. Personally, I think Rashid was a good man until he joined politics…”

Blah! Blah! Blah!…

no need to give the entire piece because the above paragraph already summarizes the writer’s worldview.

First, I honestly didn’t know that there are people who look up to Rashid Echesa as a role model, other than probably his children and close relatives, or fellow goons hoping to rise through the local mafia ranks.

This kind of “the end justifies the means” flawed thinking is the genesis of everything wrong in our society. Majority of us now mistake wealth for wisdom. That’s why we have wealthy imbeciles running governments.

The question sane people should be asking is: how did Echesa make his money? Or let’s paraphrase the question. How did Rashid Echesa rise to finally become a CS for sports?

If he used clean means while at it, then it’s no mean achievement. But if he used dirty means, then he isn’t worthy emulating at all.

If we are indeed a civilised society, then let’s stop this idiotic culture of worshipping money and material wealth, regardless of the fraudulent means through which they were acquired.

Finally, picture this excerpt from the above writeup, “…Some of us here have more than one degree but still struggling to survive!…”

I find the statement utterly insolent and repulsive.

The author of this piece seems to have a lot of disdain for people who have a good education, but are not not in a position to amass ill gotten wealth!

He clearly comes from the school of thought normally propagated by semiliterate criminals, who amassed wealth through questionable means, and they are now throwing their weight all over town.

They’re many in government today, and we’ve heard them dismiss learned guys as “wale watu wa kizungu mingi.”

In a properly functioning Society, there is no way a sane person with two degrees will struggle to survive.

But, in a Shithole country, it’s very possible. Let that sink in for a minute.

Any country that disrespects and rubbishes education will obviously never prosper.

Comparing a dick-head like Echesa to a struggling graduate, who has two degrees to boot, is the most repulsive thing I’ve come across since yesterday.

It is emblematic of how low we have placed education in our warped priorities as a society.

Barely educated, corrupt and moneyed idiots all over the place, are the very reason why we might never be able to convince our children that proper education is the main key to true prosperity of an individual and a nation.

The Echesas of this world lack the basic manners and humility, which can only be inculcated through gradual and proper education.

To them, money can fix everything in life, including the empty spaces in their heads. They’re a very bad example to our children.