DP Ruto is dangerous mercenary, he must go- Hon Kabando says

Press Statement, Sunday 16th February, 2020

*By Hon. Kabando wa Kabando*

Dr. William Samoei Ruto’s tenure as Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya is coming to an abrupt end.

Ruto masterminded and is main beneficiary of NYS1 scam, and Galana Kulalu scam. He has recently grabbed huge tracks of land in Narok and Samburu/Laikipia. Including that of former VicePresident Joseph Murumbi.

On December 3rd 2019, I stated via twitter that Ruto’s Harambee Annex office is an extortionate palace. Because of veracity of the fact, none of his usually abusive sycophants dared respond.

Everyone including Ruto’s Tangatanga troops know that he’s is a dangerous mercenary. Ruto is incorrigibly corrupt.

While the country can await actions by DCI, EACC and DPP on all other graft matters, the new Arms scandal is a major security threat. The DP’s office is now a crime scene.

On behalf of 45 (and increasing) pro-handshake incumbent and formers MPs, and Ahead of our joint press conference in 14-days, a demand is hereby made:

That William Ruto must -within 14 days- step aside in public interest failure to which we will mobilize a major demonstration followed by a public rally at Uhuru Park to exert pressure for his immediate resignation.

Time for a Commission of Enquiry to investigate corruption claims against the person of the Deputy President has come.

RUTO MUST GO!

—- end —