WHY DP Ruto was BADLY HECKLED in Kisumu

By Jackson Omondi

I don’t condone the jeering in Kisumu at all, but if you look a little deeper, you will see that the crowd clearly had a message to put across and when the time presented itself, they pounced.

The Deputy president is a merchant of lyrical rough stuff, a master of shrewd political diatribes and it is that trait that landed him in hot soup.

They say that if you do something for a long time, you become good at it and as Denzel Washington once added: ” that includes bullshit.”

For the DP, his verbal prowess has often led to several off-kilter remarks that have rubbed folks from the lake region the wrong way. His obssesion with ascribing dubious titles to the enigma have made him a persona non grata in the lake region.

That is why they ditched the sweet memories of the DP’s role in ODM in Decision 2007 and decided to torch him. As for the man that will star on the ballot paper on the Jubilee side, Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, the crowd accorded him the respect that is commensurate with the office that he currently occupies.

Perhaps there is a lesson to be learned in all these: tone down on the kindergarten rhetoric and embrace issue-based politics.